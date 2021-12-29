Patriots-Jaguars Week Seventeen Injury Report: First Edition — Agholor, Bledsoe are Non-Participants, Ten Limited for Pats on Wednesday

A few key Patriots with injury/health concerns are spotted on the practice field, as the team prepares for its Week Seventeen showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The first practice participation and injury report of Week Seventeen of the 2021 NFL season provided both questions and concern for the New England Patriots, as they prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, January 2 at 1:00pm from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

There are plenty of storylines heading into this contest on Sunday, many of which surround the health of some key players.

Here is Wednesday’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

S Joshuah Bledsoe, Calf

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

WR N'Keal Harry, Hip

LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee

CB J.C. Jackson, Elbow

WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

What It Means: Patriots

Perhaps the most impactful news from Patriots practice on Wednesday pertained to presence, as opposed to absence. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson and linebacker Harvey Langi were present for the medial portion of practice, indicating a return from COVID/Reserve. For Langi, it also indicates his imminent return from Injured Reserve.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor was a non-participant, as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during the Pats Week Fifteen matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe was also absent from Wednesday's practice, listed with a calf injury. Bledsoe might be a potential candidate to be placed on injured reserve, to accommodate for Langi’s return to the 53-man roster.

Linebackers Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Brandon King, Josh Uche, quarterback Brian Hoyer and defensive end Deatrich Wise all remain on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-13)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

TE James O'Shaughnessy, Hip

T Will Richardson, Finger

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Allen Dakota, Shoulder

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

What It Means: Jaguars

The Jaguars may potentially enter this matchup a bit thin at tight end. With Jacob Hollister currently on COVID-19/Reserve, James O'Shaughnessy was absent from practice with a hip injury. Recently, the team signed Kahale Warring to their 53-man roster. Like both Hollister and O’Shaughnessy, Warring also has a history with the Patriots. The San Diego State product had a very brief stint with the Pats during 2021 training camp.

Reserve offensive lineman Will Richardson (who typically aligns on the right side) did not participate in practice, with an injury to his finger.