Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Patriots-Jaguars Week Seventeen Injury Report: First Edition — Agholor, Bledsoe are Non-Participants, Ten Limited for Pats on Wednesday

    A few key Patriots with injury/health concerns are spotted on the practice field, as the team prepares for its Week Seventeen showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
    Author:

    The first practice participation and injury report of Week Seventeen of the 2021 NFL season provided both questions and concern for the New England Patriots, as they prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, January 2 at 1:00pm from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

    There are plenty of storylines heading into this contest on Sunday, many of which surround the health of some key players.

    Here is Wednesday’s full report:

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-6)

    DID NOT PARTICIPATE

    WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

    S Joshuah Bledsoe, Calf

    LIMITED AVAILABILITY

    C David Andrews, Shoulder

    DL Christian Barmore, Knee

    RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

    K Nick Folk, Left Knee

    RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

    WR N'Keal Harry, Hip

    LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee

    CB J.C. Jackson, Elbow

    WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh

    Read More

    S Adrian Phillips, Knee

    FULL AVAILABILITY

    No Players Listed.

    What It Means: Patriots

    Perhaps the most impactful news from Patriots practice on Wednesday pertained to presence, as opposed to absence. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson and linebacker Harvey Langi were present for the medial portion of practice, indicating a return from COVID/Reserve. For Langi, it also indicates his imminent return from Injured Reserve.

    Wide receiver Nelson Agholor was a non-participant, as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during the Pats Week Fifteen matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

    Safety Joshuah Bledsoe was also absent from Wednesday's practice, listed with a calf injury. Bledsoe might be a potential candidate to be placed on injured reserve, to accommodate for Langi’s return to the 53-man roster.

    Linebackers Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Brandon King, Josh Uche, quarterback Brian Hoyer and defensive end Deatrich Wise all remain on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

    JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (2-13)

    DID NOT PARTICIPATE

    TE James O'Shaughnessy, Hip

    T Will Richardson, Finger

    LIMITED AVAILABILITY

    LB Allen Dakota, Shoulder

    FULL AVAILABILITY

    No Players Listed.

    What It Means: Jaguars

    The Jaguars may potentially enter this matchup a bit thin at tight end. With Jacob Hollister currently on COVID-19/Reserve, James O'Shaughnessy was absent from practice with a hip injury. Recently, the team signed Kahale Warring to their 53-man roster. Like both Hollister and O’Shaughnessy, Warring also has a history with the Patriots. The San Diego State product had a very brief stint with the Pats during 2021 training camp.

    Reserve offensive lineman Will Richardson (who typically aligns on the right side) did not participate in practice, with an injury to his finger. 

    Patriots WR Nelson Agholor
    News

    Patriots-Jaguars Week Seventeen Injury Report: First Edition — Agholor, Bledsoe are Non-Participants, Ten Limited for Pats on Wednesday

    53 seconds ago
    Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy
    News

    Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy: ‘At The End of The Day, We Have to Talk Less and Play More.’

    1 hour ago
    2205166F-2718-4100-BD7A-CB9C072444DE
    News

    Legendary: John Madden Will Always Hold a Special Place in New England Patriots History

    17 hours ago
    Patriots QB Brian Hoyer
    News

    Patriots Add Hoyer, Uche, King to COVID-19/Reserve

    19 hours ago
    Patriots Bill Belichick, Mac Jones
    News

    And Then, There Were Two: Patriots Postseason Odds Still High Heading Into Final Two Weeks of 2021 Season

    23 hours ago
    Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers
    News

    Patriots Power Rankings Roundup Heading Into Week Seventeen

    Dec 28, 2021
    Patriots QB Mac Jones
    News

    Worth the Watch: Yay or Nay? Week Sixteen, Patriots vs. Bills

    Dec 27, 2021
    Patriots Matthew Slater and head coach Bill Belichick
    News

    Matthew Slater Believes the Patriots Will “Make a Stand and Fight” to Reach Postseason

    Dec 27, 2021