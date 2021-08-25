Could the Arrival of Kahale Warring Put Other Patriots Tight Ends on the Hot Seat?

As it has been said many times, there is never a dull moment in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Putting the latest chapter of the New England Patriots’ quarterback drama aside for just a moment, the team made several roster moves in compliance with the NFL’s second roster-adjustment deadline on August 24.

While most of the day’s transactions involved departures, there was one arrival that could have notable implications on the Patriots roster heading into the 2021 season.

Getting to Know the New Guy

With one roster spot available, the Patriots claimed former Houston Texans tight end Kahale Warring. The 24-year-old had been placed on waivers by Houston on Monday, August 23. As a former water polo player who did not start playing football until his senior year of high school, Warring originally entered the NFL as the Texans’ third-round draft pick (86th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, the San Diego State product spent the majority of his first two seasons recuperating from injuries. He missed the entirety of his rookie season while on injured reserve (IR.) He also had a stint on IR in 2020, finishing the season with three receptions for 35 yards in seven games. Warring played only four snaps in Saturday’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys after playing 14 on offense and eight on special teams in the exhibition opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Despite his rather thin professional resume, the 6-foot-5, 252-pounder has the size, speed and athleticism to become a versatile player at the pro level. In fact, the Patriots reportedly had interest in Warring heading into the 2019 NFL Draft. He performed well at the combine, posting a 4.67-second 40-yard dash time, as well as completing the 3-cone drill in 7.21 seconds. When healthy, he has the competitiveness to handle run-blocking duties and the talent to line up in the slot. While his production statistics will likely escape the sharp eye of many, his quickness and ball skills could make things interesting for the Pats’ positional grouping heading into the final week of camp.

Late-Summer Hot Seat?

While Warring may be facing a difficult task in making the Pats’ 53-man roster, his chances may be better than they appear at first glance. While new arrivals Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry are firmly atop the depth chart, the remainder of the position grouping has yet to be determined. Heading into training camp, Devin Asiasi seemed to be the front-runner to earn the third slot on New England’s tight end depth chart However, Asiasi’s 2021 debut was delayed as a result of his placement on the team’s COVID-19/reserve list. As a result, the Pats’ second-year tight end missed the team’s first nine camp practices.

Although New England activated him earlier this month, Asiasi has been returning to full strength at a glacial pace. With Henry, Smith and veteran Matt LaCosse all nursing injuries, Asiasi was the lone healthy tight end available for last Thursday’s preseason game against the Eagles. The former UCLA Bruin was targeted only once and registered no receptions.

With Dalton Keene having been placed on season-ending IR, as well as the team’s release of Troy Fumagalli, veteran Matt LaCosse was provided the opportunity to make his case for a roster spot. Although LaCosse opted out of the 2020 season, he entered 2021 hoping to build upon a versatile skillset. At his best, he can be deployed in-line, in the slot or flexed out onto the perimeter. However, the 28-year-old has missed valuable time on the field at a most crucial time. On August 16, he suffered a reported head injury during joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles, and has not seen the field since.

With both Asiasi and LaCosse in seemingly vulnerable positions, Warring may be joining the Pats at the opportune time. Like Asiasi, Warring is a third-round draft choice, as well. Each offers a unique blend of speed and athleticism, with the edge in size going to Warring. While LaCosse offers dual prowess as both a pass-catcher and run-blocker, Warring is also more than capable of playing both roles effectively. Therefore, it is not unreasonable to expect that Kahale Warring may seriously compete for a roster spot.

As the Patriots set to host the New York Giants for two days of joint practices in Foxboro, it will be interesting to see the manner in which Warring is utilized by the Pats. Whether he is able to seize the moment is still a matter of conjecture. However, sometimes the best things happen when one is in the right place at the right time. The time is late August, and the seats on the Patriots tight end depth chart just got a bit warmer.