Patriots’ Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley Placed on COVID-19/Reserve

Despite new protocols, and heightened levels of precaution among coaches, players and the media, cases of COVID-19 continue to surge throughout the NFL. As a result, the league’s COVID-19/Reserve list continues to become quite populated, thus decimating the depths of some rosters for their upcoming matchups.

Though their fortunes with regard to player health had been slightly better than that of some other teams, the New England Patriots have not been exempt from feeling the pandemic’s most-recent, alarming effects.

On Monday, the Patriots added two prominent names to the list, linebackers Matthew Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley. Their placement on COVID-19/Reserve was confirmed by the NFL Transaction Wire.

Both Judon and Bentley are key components to New England’s corps of linebackers, each playing significant minutes in the Pats’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Judon earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection last week. Since signing with the team in March, he has routinely proven that he possesses the versatility and adaptability to earn the spot as the team’s number one player on the edge. Through fourteen games, the linebacker has amassed 57 tackles, one fumble recovery and a career-high 12.5 sacks. Most importantly, Judon’s presence allows the Pats front seven to play in position, facilitating their ability to set the edge, and stop the run. He has been quite adept at keeping runs from reaching the corner on early downs, as well as providing speed and strength when rushing the quarterback. As a result, Judon has also been quite effective when reading the opponent’s coverage of the Pats’ defensive linemen, particularly rookie Christian Barmore. With Barmore drawing the attention of opposing blockers along the offensive line, Judon is often left one-on-one on the edge.

Despite being a fixture on the team’s weekly injury reports, Bentley has been one of the Patriots most important defenders in 2021. The 25-year-old has compiled 88 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two passes defended, three forced fumbles and one sack. While New England employs several players capable of playing off the ball, Bentley’s leadership and experience has made him a valuable piece to the Pats roster. Bentley’s communication skills and knowledge of the team’s package-specific roles have kept him on the field more often than not this season. Although Bentley is at his best when deployed as an inside linebacker, the team has also used him in more of a specialized role. He has been a factor in New England’s downhill run defense, while also dropping into coverage, and aiding the pass rush against some of the more versatile offenses, which the team has faced in 2021.

Judon and Bentley join running back Rhamondre Stevenson, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr, offensive lineman Yasir Durant and fellow linebackers Harvey Langi, Ronnie Perkins and Cameron McGrone as New England’s COVID-19/Reserve listees. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was activated to the 53-man roster on the eve of New England’s matchup with Buffalo.

Both Judon and Bentley might be eligible to return to action in time for Sunday’s upcoming Week Seventeen matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. To do so, each would have to be vaccinated, as well as asymptomatic,

If either player (or both players) are unvaccinated, he would be required to sit out a minimum of 10 days, thus making him ineligible to play against Jacksonville. However, on Monday, the CDC announced revised recommendations to shorten quarantine periods for COVID-positive individuals from 10 days to five. It is unclear whether the NFL will be incorporating the CDC’s recommendations into its recently revised protocols.

A total of 106 NFL players were transferred to the Covid-19 list as a result of positive tests between Sunday and Monday, with a record 96 players added to the list on Monday.

In fact, the Jaguars, who are set to travel to Foxboro over the weekend for their Sunday matchup with the Patriots have placed 11 players on the reserve-COVID list: TE Dan Arnold, DT Malcom Brown, LB K'Lavon Chaisson, TE Luke Farrell, DT DaVon Hamilton, C Brandon Linder, TE Chris Manhertz, LB Lerentee McCray, LG Andrew Norwell, DL Jihad Ward, OL Jared Hocker (practice squad).

New England and Jacksonville are set for a Week Seventeen showdown at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts at 1:00pm ET for the first game of the calendar year in 2022, on Sunday, January 2.