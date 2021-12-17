NFL Modifies COVID-19 Protocols - What It Means for Patriots; All Teams

The League-Wide memo, issued on Thursday, announced changes to rules surrounding team meetings, use of masks and activation from COVID-19/Reserve.

In the midst of what promises to be an exciting conclusion to their 2021 regular-season, the NFL reminded their teams, players and fan bases that the COVID-19 pandemic is still very much a palpable problem, which continues to require its strict attention.

As total COVID-19 cases are currently surging through the nation, as well as the world, they are especially reaching new heights throughout the league. This week alone saw the NFL place 122 players on the COVID-19/Reserve list, decimating the depths of some rosters for their Week Fifteen matchups.

Though their fortunes with regard to player health has been better than that of some other teams, the New England have not been exempt from feeling the pandemic’s most-recent, alarming effects. From Philadelphia to New York City through much of New England, reported diagnoses are on the rise in an area, which is well above the national average in vaccination rates.

While safety Kyle Dugger returned to the team earlier this week (after having recently spent time on the COVID-19/Reserve list) Offensive lineman Yasir Durant and tight end Dalton Keene are currently on COVID-19/Reserve. On Friday, it was reported that quarterback Garrett Gilbert, most recently of the Pats practice squad, was being signed by the Washington Football Team, amidst growing concerns over the availability of starter Taylor Heinicke.

As such, the NFL was forced to take action, in light of the recent spike in cases. On Thursday, the league announced changes to its health and safety protocols on Thursday.

In short, they are returning to a format that is strikingly similar to the regulations put into place in 2020; as evidenced from this snippet from the NFL’s statement, issued on Thursday:

“Effective immediately, all clubs will implement preventative measures that have proven effective: masking regardless of vaccination status, remote or outdoor meetings, eliminating in-person meals, and no outside visitors while on team travel. We will continue to strongly encourage booster shots as the most effective protection. Finally, and based on expert advice, we will adjust the return-to-participation requirements for those who have recovered from Covid-19. All of these changes are grounded in our data and science-backed approach, with safety our number-one goal for the entire NFL community.”

Extracting from the League’s memo, Here are some of the modifications, which are effective immediately:

Use of Masks:

All players and staff are required to wear masks when indoors at the club facility, regardless of their vaccination status. Masks will not be required outdoors or during practices and/or walkthroughs conducted in what the league calls a ‘practice bubble.’

Team Meetings and Gatherings:

In-person meetings between players and coaches (Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel) are prohibited, with the exception being outdoor meetings or those taking place inside a practice bubble, where physical distancing is possible. All other meetings will be conducted virtually.

No more than 15 players are allowed to work out at the same time in workout/weight rooms, regardless of vaccination status.

Other changes include the prohibiting of visitors at team hotels, the cessation of eating together in the meal rooms, and the stoppage of appearances at charity events or social gatherings, except for those outlined within the League’s memo.

Activation from COVID-19/Reserve:

Fully-vaccinated players may have a greater chance of returning to action in less than the ten-day window previously required for activation. If a vaccinated player is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours, AND produces a series of negative tests, which show a Cycle Threshold (CT) value of 35 or greater — above 35 indicates a negative test, below 35 yields a positive test) — said player may be permitted to return to the field as soon as possible.

These enhancements to league protocols will remain in effect through the conclusion of Week 15. At that time, the league reserves the right to re-evaluate the current procedures and make further medications beyond Week Fifteen. Per sources, such discussions are already taking place with the league and the players association.

As for the impact on the Patriots, expect the team to strictly comply with the new measures, along with the 31 other teams in the league. Earlier this week, head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the chances of league-wide modifications to the COVID-19 procedures. Belichick responded by saying that his Patriots, who have been among the better teams in the league at managing pandemic protocols, are prepared to cooperate in accordance with league policy.

“The league’s put out some new things,” Belichick said. “We’ll be in compliance with them. I feel like it’s been an emphasis all year.”

The Patriots will return to action on Saturday, December 18 at 8:20pm for their Week Fifteen matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis, Indiana.