Patriots Power Rankings Roundup Heading Into Week Sixteen

The New England Patriots fell to the Indianapolis Colts 27-17 in their Week Fifteen matchup. How far did they fall in the national rankings?

As the New England Patriots attempt to turn the page from their 127-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, a great deal of self-evaluation will be made as the team heads into its Sunday showdown with their division-rivals the Buffalo Bills. While head coach Bill Belichick and his coaching staff do not place great value on assessments from outside sources, weekly NFL Power Rankings may provide a glimpse into the Pats place in the League’s grand scheme.

Heading into Week Sixteen of the 2021 NFL Season, the Pats will continue to make improvements in all three phases of the game.

Using seven prominent national outlets for our power rankings roundup — Sports Illustrated, NFL.com, ESPN, CBS Sports, Pro Football Network, Sporting News, and USA Today — the Patriots ranged from 5th to 7th in the league.

Here's a roundup of the 2021 power rankings heading into Week Sixteen (including the comments from each outlet), along with Patriot Maven’s analysis.

Sports Illustrated

Rank: #5 (previous week: #6)

“It’s going to be an interesting month for Mac Jones, who didn’t throw the ball in Buffalo, didn’t play well in Indy (though the flat-footed red-zone TD, perfectly placed despite pressure in his face, in the fourth quarter was a wonderful throw). Now, a guy who played high school football in Florida and college football in the SEC will have to play multiple games in the elements if this team is getting to the Super Bowl. Aside from that, this team has everything it needs to make a deep playoff run.” -Gary Gramling

ESPN

Rank: #5 (previous week: #5)

(ESPN’s Rankings by: NFL Nation, ESPN)

“Prior to the Week 15 loss at Indianapolis, Belichick was a leading candidate for NFL Coach of the Year honors as a result of having the Patriots among AFC playoff contenders in a season with rookie quarterback Mac Jones leading the way. Few saw that coming. A major offseason overhaul with a huge free-agent spending spree has sparked the turnaround, and as a result, Belichick's job is as secure as it's ever been in his 22nd season.” --Commentary by Mike Reiss

CBS Sports

Rank: #6 (previous week: #3)

“They rallied to make it interesting at Indianapolis. They now essentially play for the AFC East crown against Buffalo..” -Pete Prisco

NFL.com

Rank: #7 (previous week: #5)

“The seven-game winning streak is a memory after multiple uncharacteristic mistakes and breakdowns in fundamentals led to a 27-17 loss to the Colts on Saturday night. The defense failed to capitalize on turnover opportunities, the punt unit gave up a block and a touchdown and Mac Jones threw two interceptions, including one in the red zone. It was ugly, but there's something to say about the fourth-quarter reboot that produced 17 points and put a serious scare into the home team. Jones made several money throws in the final 15 minutes, and the defense took over the game ... until Jonathan Taylor bailed out Indy with a breakaway TD to clinch it. The AFC East will be up for grabs on Sunday against the Bills.” -Dan Hanzus

Rank: #6 (previous week: #4)

“The Patriots finally showed some warts for what felt like the first time this season. Before their loss to the Colts, they’d won six games in a row. They’re still a dangerous football team with a well-coached defense and good offensive line.

But they do have weaknesses. Mac Jones has had an outstanding rookie campaign, but he is not a QB that can will a team back to victory on the strength of his arm alone. That’s not to say he won’t or can’t get there. But the Patriots simply don’t have the firepower on the outside to sling it around the yard. That’s not how they win games.

They’ll have a chance to redeem themselves next week against the Bills. Just two weeks prior, they threw the ball only 3 times the entire contest to log a win against Buffalo. If they want a chance at the top seed in the AFC, they’ll need to win out because the Chiefs don’t seem keen on giving up much ground with how they’ve played recently.” -Dalton Miller

Sporting News

Rank: #7 (previous week: #5)

“The Patriots' offense hit an early wall in Indianapolis and couldn't recover in time. Their run defense weakness also was exposed again by Jonathan Taylor with the Colts' relentless dedication to the rushing attack. Mac Jones remains a gamer, but his limitations as a rookie are becoming more evident..” -Vinnie Iyer

USA Today

Rank: #7 (previously week: #3)

“It must be the Holidays when Bill Belichick is apologizing to the media for curt answers to postgame questions. But maybe QB Mac Jones and Co. owe BB a mea culpa after Saturday's setback, when Jones looked every bit a rookie..” -Nate Davis

SI Patriot Maven:

Rank: #5 (previous week: #4)

“At 9-5 through fourteen games in the 2021 NFL season, the Patriots are highly-likely to be bound for the playoffs. They presently hold the second seed in the Conference, and have a one-game lead in the AFC East. However, their reign as odds-on favorites in the AFC may have taken a bit of a hit. For all that were hoping that the Pats’ loss to the Colts signaled an exposition of the team as a ‘pretender,’ the end to their seven-game win streak was more self-induced. Turnovers, penalties and uncharacteristic mistakes on special teams plagued the Patriots in Week Fifteen. Those miscues will be cleaned up in time for their Sunday matchup with the Bills, potentially with the Division on the line.” -Mike D’Abate