Report: Patriots Re-Sign UDFA WR Will Hastings

After fullback Dan Vitale opted out for the 2020 season, the New England Patriots went out and re-signed undrafted free agent wide receiver Will Hastings, who they cut over the weekend, per the Boston Globe's Jim McBride.

Hastings was one of 10 players that were cut over the weekend, which brought New England's roster total down to 80. They had 79 when Vitale opted out on Monday, so they filled his spot with Hastings, who has rapport with Jarrett Stidham dating back to their time together at Auburn. Their connection is likely one of the main factors that has Hastings back in a Patriots uniform.