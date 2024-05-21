Patriots Reveal Lengthy Timeline for Cole Strange's Injury Return
It might take some time until we see Cole Strange take the field again for the New England Patriots.
After appearing in 10 games for his second season pro in 2023, Strange's campaign was cut short due to a "significant" knee injury, which now looks like it could have some further implications heading into 2023. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the guard is likely to miss the start of next year, and may not see a return to action until midway through the season.
For an offensive line that's already dealing with uncertainty on the left side, specifically at left tackle, this is far from the best news Patriots fans could've received on Tuesday. Head coach Jerod Mayo alluded to the potential of Strange missing extensive time, unveiling some info on his injury status during New England's OTAs.
“He’s more of a, let’s say, week-by-week or you can go month-by-month if you want to," Mayo said. "But he is working hard, he is doing his rehab. Here every day. He is in the meeting room, so I am happy where he is.”
Instead of kicking off the year with Strange as a week one starter, the focus for the Patriots now pivots to the plan at left guard. This draft's fourth-round selection of Layden Robinson makes for an intriguing initial fit for the role, alongside recently-signed veterans Nick Leverett and Michael Jordan arising as options as well.
While his third season pro presented a strong opportunity for Strange to keep improving early in his career, the former Chattanooga Moc will have to hold onto a bit more patience before putting the pads on for 2024. As long as health can remain on his side moving forward, still expect him to stick in the long-term outlook of this offensive line.
