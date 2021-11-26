Patriots-Titans Week Twelve Injury Report: Final Edition — Ten Pats ‘Questionable’; Key WR ‘Out’ for Tennessee

Tennessee continues to be decimated by injury, as the Pats look comparatively healthy heading into this pivotal Week Twelve matchup for both teams

The New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week Twelve showdown in Foxboro.

The Pats and Titans will face off this Sunday, November 28 at 1:00pm at Gillette Stadium.

Here is Friday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week Twelve matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-4)

OUT

No Players Listed

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

DL Christian Barmore, Knee (LP)

OT Trent Brown, Calf (LP)

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee (LP)

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs (LP)

K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)

RB Damien Harris, Neck (LP)

TE Hunter Henry, Neck (LP)

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle (LP)

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder (LP)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Knee (LP)

What It Means: Patriots

Despite listing ten players as questionable for Sunday’s matchup, the Patriots have not ruled anyone ‘out’ on their final injury report of the week. Having missed Thursday’s practice, both defensive tackle Christian Barmore (calf) and offensive lineman Trent Brown (calf) are officially ‘questionable.’ Both players returned to practice on Friday, as did running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who was limited in his participation while tending to a knee injury.

Both Patriots tight ends, Hunter Henry (neck) and former Titan Jonnu Smith (shoulder) are listed as questionable for Sunday. Should either Smith or Henry be unable to suit up, the Pats would likely seek assistance at the position from Devin Asiasi, or practice squadder Matt LaCosse, who has one remaining standard elevation on the season. LaCosse was elevated from the practice squad for New England’s Week Ten matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

TENNESSEE TITANS (8-3)

OUT

WR A.J. Brown, Chest (DNP)

G Nate Davis, Concussion (DNP)

LB Rashaan Evans, Ankle (DNP)

LB David Long, Hamstring (DNP)

RB Jeremy McNichols, Concussion (DNP)

DL Teair Tart, Ankle (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

LB Jayon Brown, Quad (LP)

CB Greg Mabin, Ankle (LP)

TE Geoff Swaim, Concussion (LP)

DB Elijah Molden, Groin (LP)

What It Means: Titans

To say that the Titans will be decimated by injury on Sunday might be an understatement. Already known to be missing star wideout Julio Jones and running back Derrick Henry, the Titans will now be without the services of receiver A.J. Brown, who is dealing with a chest injury. Without arguably their top three offensive weapons, quarterback Ryan Tannehill will face an uphill battle moving the football against a stout Patriots defense. As such, Tannehill may be best served by the Titans deploying multiple tight end sets, featuring Anthony Firkser, MyCoyle Pruitt and Geoff Swaim, who is expected to play, despite his official status being set as questionable as he recovers from a concussion.

The Titans are also facing their share of injury woes on the defensive side of the ball. Starting linebackers Rahsaan Evans and David Long are ‘out’ for Sunday’s matchup, putting additional pressure on Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry. Though that is a fearsome pass rush tandem, the lack of an additional presence will allow the Patriots offensive line (including the tight ends and fullback) to provide set protection against the blitz for quarterback Mac Jones.