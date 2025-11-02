Patriots Get Good News on Star CB’s Injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots continue to savor their 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Gillette Stadium, they are also counting their blessings when it comes to the health of arguably their top defensive player.
Cornerback Christian Gonzalez exited the game in the fourth quarter after suffering a head injury while attempting to secure a jump-ball battle with Falcons’ receiver Drake London. While London came down with the 40-yard catch, Gonzalez headed for the blue medical tent shortly after he and the Atlanta star wideout crashed to the ground.
Despite initially being ruled questionable to return, the 23-year-old revealed to reporters that he actually cleared the protocol, thus avoiding serious injury. In fact, Gonzalez further divulged that he could have returned to the game, had the Falcons been granted one final fourth-quarter possession. However, a 17-yard completion from Pats quarterback Drake Maye to tight end Hunter Henry provided New England with the proper field position to drain the remainder of the clock and secure the win.
“I just landed, hit my head … I’ve got to be careful with that,” Gonzalez said postgame. “But I’m good. ... I would have come back in, but the offense did what they needed to do and I didn’t have to come back on the field.”
Gonzalez led the Patriots with seven total tackles and was also credited with three passes-defensed. Though he is arguably at his best in man coverage, his ability to maintain eye contact with the quarterback also made him an asset in zone. As such, he found himself matched against London during the game’s most notable moments. London had nine catches for 118 yards and three touchdowns, some of which came against Gonzalez. With the game now belonging to the history books, the Pats’ top corner gave a metaphoric tip of the cap to his Week 9 opponent.
“He’s a talented receiver like a lot of receivers in this league,” Gonzalez said. “We had our battles. He won a couple. I won a couple. That’s the nature of this position.”
Christian Gonzalez Makes the Patriots' Secondary Better
Unfortunately, Gonzalez has been no stranger to injury this season. He originally injured his hamstring during a training camp practice on July 28 while attempting to cover receiver Stefon Diggs on a crossing route. Instead, he pulled up and began favoring his left leg. Until last week, the second-team All-Pro had been absent from all on-field activities, including New England’s first three games of the 2025 NFL season.
It is certain that the team benefits from Gonzalez’s presence. During his absence, the Pats’ allowed 22.7 points per game, ranking 18th in the NFL in that department. Their pass defense also suffered mightily, ranking 29th by the opponent-and-situation-adjusted metric DVOA, 28th by EPA (Expected Points Added) and bottom-5 in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. Since his return, the Patriots have statistically improved in nearly every aforementioned category. Most importantly, New England has yet to lose a game in which Gonzalez suits up — sporting a 6-0 record with the former Oregon Duck in the lineup.
