Patriots 'Ugly Situation': Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe vs. ... New England Fans?!

The New England Patriots in NFL Week 7 vs. Chicago found themselves in what Jakobi Meyers termed "an ugly situation.''

But no, he wasn't talking about the Patriots being upset by the Bears at Gillette Stadium. Rather, he was referring to ...

You.

Well, at least the "you'' that opted to boo quarterback Mac Jones and others as the wet and foggy night slogged on.

“It’s tough to see somebody who works so hard get that kind of treatment,” said Meyers of the audience chanting directed at the second-year QB Mac Jones. “The crowd, all of it. It was an ugly situation, in my opinion.”

The Patriots are now 3-4, at the bottom of the AFC East, and embroiled in a starting quarterback controversy in part due to coach Bill Belichick's "indecisive decision'' to use both Jones and rookie Bailey Zappe at QB. Jones started but was pulled after three drives, having thrown for 13 yards and an interception.

Enter Zappe, given folk-hero treatment by the crowd for a while. He eventually threw for 185 yards and a touchdown ... and two interceptions. ... and the home team lost, 33-14.

Belichick insists Jones was not "benched.''

“That’s not what it was, but you can write whatever you want to write.,” Belichick said when asked if Jones was benched. “That’s not what it was.”

What is it this week? It looks like Mac Jones against the Jets. Maybe. Kinda. For awhile, at least.

Jones claims he was not bothered by the chants, saying, “I just have to do better at my job ... That’s all I can control. Honestly, we’ve got a good chance here to go against the Jets (in Week 8), and that’s what I’m focused on. ... Whatever my role is, I’ll be ready, and I’ll give it 100 percent.

Zappe issued a similar claim: "I really don't get into that stuff. I don't let the fan noise affect me. I have a task at hand - to do my job.''

It is a classic question in sports: Should fans inspire players with cheers? Do underperforming players deserve boos? Isn't it actually counterproductive to boo an already struggling athlete? It is your dollar's worth, so short of throwing trash on the field, you pretty much get to do whatever you wish?

Who, really, benefits from an "ugly situation''?

