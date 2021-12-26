Patriots vs. Bills, Part II: Three to Watch on Offense Against Buffalo

As the New England Patriots prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week Sixteen of the 2021 season, Patriot Maven highlights three offensive players on whom Pats fans might want to keep watch.

The New England Patriots will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. While Buffalo is primarily known for its stout defense, they also possess versatile offense, with the ability of beating teams in various ways. If the Patriots are to be victorious on Sunday, they will need to exploit the Bills’ weaknesses.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players on offense that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Bills.

Mac Jones

Jones’ 2-3, 19 yards-stat line from this season’s first meeting between the Pats and Bill has been heavily used as a punchline. However, it could be noted that his performance was more about the team’s strategy than it was about poor performance. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seized the opportunity to use a peaking offensive line to facilitate a power running game. To the surprise of most, and the chagrin of some, their strategy worked well enough to deter the Pats from abandoning it.

Prior to their mere three throwing attempts against the Buffalo Bills in Week Thirteen, Josh McDaniels’ schemes had been quite effective in breaking their opponents’ zone coverages. Whether it be deep shots down field, or the intermediate passing game with tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, the QB/OC combination has been impressive in utilizing their strengths. Still, Jones will need to be on the watch for potential pressure from the Bills’ front seven. While solid at all three levels, Buffalo’s defensive brain trust is likely to attempt to confuse the Pats’ rookie by deploying strategically placed blitzes from the second and third level of the defense. If the Pats’ offensive line can provide adequate protection for Jones, he should find ways to move the ball through the air on Sunday.

Damien Harris

Following some uncertainty regarding his injury status (hamstring) for Week Sixteen, Harris appears likely to be active for this pivotal Divisional matchup. In their previous matchup with the Bills, the Patriots rushed for 222 yards on 46 carries, paced by Damien Harris and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson. With Stevenson currently on COVID-19/Reserve, Harris will see the majority of the carries. Despite his limited action in Week Thirteen, Harris was a key component in the success of the Pats running game. The Alabama product rushed for 111 yards on just 10 carries and an impressive 64-yard touchdown run, showcasing his ability to run both for power and finesse. Also, Buffalo’s run-stoppage unit might be compromised, as defensive tackle Star Lotulelei has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Lotulelei is Buffalo’s premier run-stuffer in the middle, typically joining Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler on the inside. Without his services, added pressure will be placed on the line, as well as the linebacking tandem of Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. If Harris is feeling strong enough, he can exploit the void left behind by Lotulelei’s absence. This could lead to a productive day for the Alabama product in Week Sixteen.

Jonnu Smith

Despite fans and media alike clamoring for the ‘break-out’ game for Smith, he has been a factor in the Pats’ offense for each game in which he has participated. Smith has been known to be effective out of the backfield, particularly on jet sweeps. Through twelve games played in 2021, Smith has compiled 274 yards receiving on 27 receptions with one touchdown. He has also added seven carries for 30 yards as a ball carrier. Surprisingly, the 26-year-old has been used more prevalently in run protection schemes in 2021. Although Smith is a more than capable blocker, this may be a game in which his skillset is better utilized as an offensive scoring weapon.

This Sunday, the 26-year-old may be an intriguing offensive option. In addition to his blocking skills, the Patriots should look to put Smith in as many favorable situations against the Buffalo defense as possible. Look for the Patriots to move him around the formation to create opportunities in both the running and passing games. The Pats have sparingly deployed him on routes, as it has become obvious that Smith is much more effective as a carrier. That trend should change a bit on Sunday. He is likely to align not just on the line of scrimmage, but split out wide or in the slot as well. Smith also should be expected to see some looks as a carrier out of the backfield, with New England sure to employ a heavy usage of their running game.