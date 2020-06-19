PatriotMaven
Poll: Is Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore a Hall of Famer?

Devon Clements

Coming off a year in which he won Defensive Player of the Year, it's fair to have the conversation about where New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore stacks up against the great cornerbacks in the history of the NFL. We don't need to compare him to specific players, but rather if Gilmore will find himself with a gold jacket - and a red one - when his career is over and he is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Patriots Hall of Fame. 

Former New England cornerback and Hall of Famer Ty Law weighed in on the conversation this week, saying that he believes Gilmore is en route to the Hall of Fame. 

“He’s the real deal. And he still seeks advice and asks questions," Law said to the Boston Herald. "He’s still eager to learn. If he keeps it up, he’ll be around a long time. One day, you’ll see him in the Patriots Hall of Fame, and the NFL Hall of Fame, as well.”

After beginning his career in Buffalo and being recognized as one of the better defensive backs in the NFL, Gilmore signed with the Patriots in 2017 and has since taken his game to the next level, which has earned him recognition as one of if not the top defensive back in the league, as seen by his DPOY award last season. 

But what do you think? Is Stephon Gilmore as Hall of Famer? Vote below:

Is Stephon Gilmore a Hall of Famer?
Yes
No
Comments

