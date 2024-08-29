Patriots QB Tracker: Prediction for Drake Maye vs. Jacoby Brissett Battle
The New England Patriots are expected to make their long-awaited QB1 decision on Thursday morning after a contested battle has taken place between third-overall selection Drake Maye and veteran Jacoby Brissett throughout the offseason and training camp.
We've seen a solid sample size from both sides, but now comes the time to choose who's the guyin Week One. Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo will put the discussion to rest come Thursday morning, but the verdict is still out for what's to come under center for New England to start next season.
While we wait for the plan to be unveiled in the meantime, I'll be throwing out my prediction for how the QB1 race will unfold-- presenting the case for both Brissett and Maye to get the nod. Each side isn't without its pros and cons, so let's take a look into it:
The Case for Jacoby Brissett
The argument for Brissett being the Patriots' starting quarterback comes down to two things: his edge in experience, and the ability to let Maye get some extended time learning the ropes of being a pro quarterback.
While it may not be the most thrilling choice to pick the tested veteran over the shiny new rookie, it could be the wiser route to go for the Patriots. Especially when factoring in the gauntlet schedule New England has to endure early in the season, handing the ropes to Brissett is probably the more favorable option for the sake of Maye's development, and even the team's record.
The Patriots will be up against the Cincinnati Bengals, on a short week against the New York Jets, and travel to play the San Francisco 49ers all within the first four weeks of the season. None of those options sound appealing to throw Maye into, which could open a window for him to take some extra time as a reserve, and get a few extra weeks to prepare.
It's difficult to see Maye sit for the entirety of his rookie season, as he's already showcased a strong amount of upside to warrant a year-one start down the line. Yet, the decision to be patient for a bit more time could pay off.
If Brissett struggles to begin the year, nothing stops Mayo from pulling the plug on the vet early to see what his rookie QB has. But, if Brissett succeeds in the Patriots' early stretch of games, it's far from a bad problem to have him continue as the starter for this offense. The veteran can help lead New England to success in the win-loss while Maye gets even more time to prepare for his inevitable debut.
Simply, if Brissett doesn't start on the right foot, and continues to find hiccups, the Patriots can quickly pivot to an option B in Maye. In the event Maye starts, it would be difficult to pivot to Maye if things get shaky, so this scenario gives New England a bit of added flexibility, which could make the choice between the two that much easier.
The Case for Drake Maye
If you asked Patriots fans the outcome they'd like to see the most out of the situation, seeing Drake Maye being named the starter would probably be the most anticipated result-- and there's reason for it.
In the early action we've seen from Maye, he's clearly shown out to be the most talented signal caller in New England's bunch of quarterbacks. His advertised arm talent has already been put on display, his footwork has seen a ton of progression since he was first selected to the Patriots back and April, and his ability to extend plays and be a threat with his legs is something Brissett doesn't provide himself.
The upside is there for Maye to become an elite talent, and with reps being limited during camp and preseason, getting the chance to see him get more time as a starter could be a huge benefit for his further development. However, the question lies upon if this surrounding offensive cast can truly support a rookie QB.
Considering Maye found a way to elevate his play compared to those around him based on his last year in a poor UNC situation, we could see him replicate that with the Patriots, but it's risky given the long-term implications.
Prediction: Jacoby Brissett
Ultimately, Brissett seems to be the one in line to secure the start against the Cincinnati Bengals, with Maye trailing not too far behind as a mid-season addition to the role. The decision to start the veteran allows the Patriots more flexibility to pivot later in the year if/when needed, and keeps their rookie quarterback from jumping straight into the fire for what could be a bumpy initial stretch.
It almost seemed as if Coach Mayo hinted at the decision to start Brissett on Wednesday's press conference talking about their pending QB1 situation, saying "it's important to remember what's good for the team today may not be good for the team weeks down the line."
This is a marathon, not a sprint. Keeping Maye out of some hectic beginning-season action would be far from a hindrance to his development and could even help him out in the long haul-- and that's the most important factor. Nothing's to say that Brissett can't handle his own during New England's beginning stretch, and if it happens, the rookie will be ready to roll.
Expect the announcement to come to light during Coach Mayo's press conference, scheduled for Thursday morning, August 29th at 8:30 AM ET.
