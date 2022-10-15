Skip to main content

Robert Kraft Surprise Wedding: Tom Brady, Randy Moss & Elton John Celebrate with Patriots Owner

Patriots owner Robert Kraft staged his own surprise wedding, with guests including Tom Brady, Sir Elton John and Randy Moss.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg throw “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party.” ... it's more than a party.

It's a wedding.

A wedding attended by Tom Brady, Sir Elton John, Randy Moss, Kenny Chesney, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Meek Mill, Ed Sheeran, Grandmaster Flash DJ, Jon Bon Jovi, Vince Wilfork, Andre Tippett and a host of other former Patriots players.

According to a Page Six report, the Patriots billionaire boss, age 81, married Dr. Blumberg, 47, in Manhattan at Hall des Lumières. The couple got engaged earlier this year, so friends knew a wedding was coming ...

They just did not know this party would be it.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The couple was eventually introduced as husband and wife to the crowd of guests in the form of the voice of NFL commentator Al Michaels.

And what would Kraft enjoy for a weekend wedding present? His New England Patriots are 2-3 and play on Sunday at the 2-3 Cleveland Browns, and a gift-wrapped victory would be lovely.

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

In This Article (1)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Patriots RB Damien Harris (37) takes the handoff from QB Mac Jones (10)
News

Patriots-Browns Injury Report: Mac Jones, Damien Harris, Josh Uche Updates

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots - Chubb
News

Why They Win: How Do Patriots Conquer Cleveland?

By Geoff Magliocchetti
5F6AAA9C-DD87-40E1-934D-D471EF04202C
News

Patriots Bill Belichick Updates Mac Jones: 'Good Improvement' Enough to Play Sunday?

By Mike D'Abate
Aug 6, 2022; Canton, OH, USA; Richard Seymour with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 enshrinement ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
News

Patriots Reveal Richard Seymour Hall of Fame Plans

By Mike D'Abate
Pierre Strong Jr Pic
News

Patriots Running Game Getting Rookie Reinforcements vs. Browns

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
Robert Kraft
News

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft: Donation Over 'Dirt'

By Richie Whitt
Patriots QB Mac Jones
News

Patriots-Browns Injury Report: Mac Jones, Damien Harris Improving Enough to Play?

By Mike D'Abate
0431B33C-B82E-4D68-9CB6-BFD002C6271C
News

Patriots Promote Rookie Running Back to Active Roster; Damien Harris Fill-In?

By Mike D'Abate