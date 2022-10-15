Robert Kraft Surprise Wedding: Tom Brady, Randy Moss & Elton John Celebrate with Patriots Owner

When New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg throw “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party.” ... it's more than a party.

It's a wedding.

A wedding attended by Tom Brady, Sir Elton John, Randy Moss, Kenny Chesney, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Meek Mill, Ed Sheeran, Grandmaster Flash DJ, Jon Bon Jovi, Vince Wilfork, Andre Tippett and a host of other former Patriots players.

According to a Page Six report, the Patriots billionaire boss, age 81, married Dr. Blumberg, 47, in Manhattan at Hall des Lumières. The couple got engaged earlier this year, so friends knew a wedding was coming ...

They just did not know this party would be it.

The couple was eventually introduced as husband and wife to the crowd of guests in the form of the voice of NFL commentator Al Michaels.

And what would Kraft enjoy for a weekend wedding present? His New England Patriots are 2-3 and play on Sunday at the 2-3 Cleveland Browns, and a gift-wrapped victory would be lovely.

