On Jan. 28, New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia announced his retirement from the NFL. One Feb. 24 he was seen flying on a plane to Indianapolis.

Boy, that didn't last long.

In the same week that the city is holding the NFL Combine, Coach Scarnecchia was spotted by Patriots reporters who are the same plane as him on their way to Indianapolis, IN.

Now, it's just an assumption that Scarnecchia is traveling to Indy to help Bill Belichick at the combine. He could be going somewhere else in the state of Indiana. However, assuming the 72-year-old, retired Patriots coach would be traveling to Indianapolis for one of the biggest evaluations of talent during the offseason is a safe bet.

Even in retirement, Scarnecchia is doing what he can to help his former team improve for the 2020 season. Though this doesn't mean he will be coming out of retirement to coach for the Patriots next season, it does mean that he, at the very least, will be consulting the team this offseason.