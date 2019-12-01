Patriot
Report: Texans Will Not Pursue Nick Caserio in 2020

Devon Clements

Last offseason there was friction between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans after the Texans attempted to persuade Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio to join their organization and become their next General Manager. New England filed tampering charges against Houston, which forced the Texans to stop pursuing Caserio and play out the 2019 season without a de facto GM. 

The belief was that even though Houston couldn't obtain Caserio in 2019, they would try to hire him in 2020 while doing it by the league standards. But that doesn't appear to be the case anymore. 

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared Sunday morning that the Texans no longer intend to pursue Caserio as their next GM. Instead, they will move forward with "their current personnel structure".

"Sources say that the Texans plan to continue this offseason and beyond with their current personnel structure rather than hire a true general manager in title," Rapoport wrote. "Coach Bill O'Brien has final say, though he essentially works with the team's executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby to be in charge of football operations.

"Thus, tonight's showdown between Houston and New England won't feature the Texans future GM watching from a rival coaching box, after all. A tense situation that included a tampering charge this spring is poised to end without incident."

Back in October, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that the chances of an extension between Caserio and the Patriots in 2020 was "slim," which meant he could very well be a GM elsewhere next year. Though it doesn't appear that Houston will be the landing spot any longer for him, one can bet that there are plenty of organizations in the NFL that will have Caserio in for an interview this upcoming offseason. 

