Report: Patriots File Tampering Charges Against Texans

The New England Patriots have filed tampering charges against the Houston Texans for attempting to hire team executive Nick Caserio as general manager, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

According to Schefter, the NFL is expected to gather relevant information and open its own investigation against Houston. Per league policy, tampering refers to "any interference by a member club with the employer-employee relationship of another club or any attempt by a club to impermissibly induce a person to seek employment with that club or with the NFL."

The Texans fired general manager Brian Gaine last week after just one season on the job. Caserio, who has been New England's director of player personnel since 2008, immediately became Houston's leading target.

The Texans have requested permission to interview Caserio for their GM job but have not been granted permission to date, according to Schefter.

The Texans finished in first place in the AFC South with an 11–5 record last season before losing to the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card round.