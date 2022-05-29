Tom Brady TV Hire Ripped by ESPN Ex President as 'Peculiar'

Tom Brady signed was is reportedly a massive 10-year, 375 million broadcasting contract with Fox Sports that will, when he retires from the field, make him the highest-paid broadcaster in history.

And former ESPN president John Skipper thinks the move is ridiculous.

“There’s very little economic value,” Skipper, the current CEO of Meadowlark Media, said during an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. “He’s a very, very, very expensive trophy.”

Brady will apparently make more than double the salaries of Troy Aikman (who left Fox for ESPN) and Tony Romo (the top voice at CBS). (Sidebar: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith says "I don't give a damn!'' about the Brady deal; here's why that hypocritical.)

Brady was a highly-sought-after "trophy'' in the broadcasting world, and Skipper is using that word in a derisive way in referring to the hiring of Brady, the long-time New England Patriots hero now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It’s peculiar,” Skipper said of the overall arrangement with the Super Bowl-winning legend. “[Fox] does seem to have been bidding against themselves because it is the only spot open, again, they’re buying a trophy. I think he’ll probably be OK on the game. It doesn’t really matter that much other than for pride and I guess he’ll shake advertisers’ hands.”

Skipper, who led ESPN from 2012-2017, said, "My first thought was amusement that he’s worth $12.5 million more calling than he is quarterbacking a game ... I don’t think that’s necessary, or a good use of $37.5 million. At about $100,000 a pop, we could have hired 370 employees for that.

"I would have said 'no.''