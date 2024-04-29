Patriots, DT Christian Barmore Agree To Massive 4-Year Extension
After it was reported the New England Patriots and DT Christian Barmore were mutually interested in a contract extension after this year's draft, it didn't take long for both to agree shortly after.
According to Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald, the Patriots and Barmore have agreed on a four-year, $92 million extension to keep him in New England until 2029.
Since being drafted in the second round of the 2021 draft, Barmore has remained a centerpiece of the Patriots' defensive prowess. Last season, he posted career numbers worth 8.5 sacks, 64 combined tackles, and 13 TFLs on his way to becoming one of the most talented players at his position. Now, he'll be getting paid like it.
Barmore's $92 million over four years puts him around $23 million annually, placing him as the league's eighth-highest paid defensive tackle. His new deal will also net him $41.8 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.
While New England invested heavily into the offense during this year's draft with seven of their eight selections coming from that side of the ball, the goal for the defense this upcoming year looks to be centric around maintaining a sense of continuity from Bill Belichick's unit last season for new HC Jerod Mayo. By keeping Barmore around, he effectively brings that.
Considering the Patriots have the luxury of some immense open cap space after the draft ($54 million, per ), it's not a shock to see the front office dig into their pockets a bit to retain one of their top defensive pieces of last season. Now, Barmore projects to be a cornerstone of New England's franchise retool across the foreseeable future.
With a front seven headlined by Barmore, healthy Matt Judon, and Jahlani Tavai, expect this New England defense to remain as a formidable group for the 2024 year.