Raiders' Offense Utilizes its Stars in Come-From-Behind Victory Over Ravens
As the Las Vegas Raiders found themselves down 16-6 early in the third quarter of their Week 2 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, it was clear the storyline from Week 1 had carried over.
But the Raiders would do exactly what they failed to do down the stretch against the Los Angeles Chargers -- they rallied.
In the end, Las Vegas walked off the field victorious, having stolen a 26-23 victory in Baltimore.
In the first half, the defense kept the opponent at bay, while the offense continuously failed to get to the red zone as the offensive line struggled to give quarterback Gardner Minshew II and the rushing attack opportunities to thrive.
Occasionally, Minshew got the ball to his main weapons -- wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Brock Bowers -- but their best drives merely ended in field goals. The offense was only able to generate 43 yards in the entire first half.
Fortunately for Las Vegas, its defense did its part, containing a very good Ravens offense and ultimately holding the home team to just three field goals by halftime. Baltimore would have a 9-6 advantage at halftime.
As was the case in Week 1, the defense couldn't carry the load forever, as the unit allowed Baltimore to score its first touchdown of the contest on the first drive of the second half. Las Vegas would face a two-possession deficit for the first time all day.
After a turnover on downs, it looked like the Raiders might have been in for a similar finish as they were last weekend. But then Robert Spillane happened.
The second-year Raiders linebacker picked off a pass from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, giving Las Vegas the spark it needed to start its comeback.
Spillane led the defense with 12 tackles in the victory.
The offense seemingly came out with a renewed hunger as it started the drive in enemy territory. After failing on so many third-down opportunities between this contest and the loss to the Chargers, the Raiders converted twice on third-and-long, including a 27-yard reception to Bowers that would put Las Vegas on Baltimore's 1-yard line.
Raiders running back Alexander Mattison forced his way into the end zone, bringing Las Vegas back to within a field goal.
But Baltimore was resilient, driving 75 yards on nine plays to regain the 10-point advantage.
The Raiders, too, were resilient, though, as they made a quick march down to the red zone, thanks in large part to back-to-back huge gains from Adams -- a 26- and 30-yarder. They will ultimately settle for a field goal with less than 9 minutes to go.
This time, Las Vegas' defense took it upon itself to match the success of the offense, forcing a three-and-out to give the Raiders the ball back with a chance to tie. They would do just that.
Adams and Bowers continued to dominate the Ravens' defense, as they helped lead a nine-play, 7-yard drive that was capped off with a touchdown by Adams, his first of the season. The game would be tied with less than 4 minutes remaining.
Adams finished the day with 110 yards and the aforementioned touchdown on nine receptions, while Bowers recorded 98 yards on the same number of catches.
Once again, the defense stood strong, forcing another three-and-out that was ignited by a 9-yard sack from none other than Raiders All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby.
Crosby tallied 2.0 sacks on the day.
A botched punt by Baltimore would give Las Vegas excellent field position with less than 2 and a half minutes left in regulation. Raiders running back Zamir White would come alive when most needed, willing the Raiders to the red zone and setting up Daniel Carlson for what would be the game-winning 38-yard field goal. Carlson finished the contest with four made field goals on as many attempts.
Minshew earned his first win as a Raider, throwing for 276 yards and a touchdown, going 30-for-38 on his passes.
The Raiders will leave Baltimore 1-1 and head to Las Vegas for their first home game of the 2024 season when they host the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.
