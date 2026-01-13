Why Jesse Minter is a Raiders HC Candidate

The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for their next head coach.

For a team that has struggled to find a long-term option over the last half-decade, General Manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady hope to find a coach who can stick around. There are plenty of good candidates who have the chance to be long-term options.

One of those coaches is Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter . A former Michigan coach who will certainly draw attention from two Wolverine alumni in Spytek and Brady, Minter has done an excellent job with the Chargers’ defense.

What makes Minter such an attractive head coaching candidate? Let’s break down why the Raiders requested an interview with him.

Jesse Minter’s resume

Minter has been LA’s DC for the last two seasons, joining head coach Jim Harbaugh after he departed from the Wolverines in 2024. Since then, he has turned the Chargers into one of the NFL's better defensive units.

Before he was with Michigan, Minter made stops at different colleges in various positions, while also spending time with the Baltimore Ravens in different roles. He has a wealth of collegiate and NFL experience, which should be enticing for the Raiders.

This season, the Chargers ranked seventh in the league in defensive EPA/play at -0.09, meaning they reduced a team’s chances of scoring a touchdown after every snap on the defensive side of the ball.

For those who enjoy simpler stats, LA was fifth in the league in total defense (285.2 yards allowed per game), fifth in passing defense (179.9), eighth in run defense (105.4), and ninth in scoring defense (20.0 PPG allowed).

Not only has Minter done excellent work with an oft-injured group, but he is a young coach who can adapt his scheme or change if needed. Older coaches often get stuck in their ways, but that would not be the case with Minter.

The biggest question about Minter would be who he brings on his offensive staff. The Chargers have struggled on that side of the ball this season, so Raider fans might not want to see him add a familiar face to lead his offense.

The Raiders have a few intriguing defensive pieces that may entice Minter to take the job, including a franchise cornerstone in Maxx Crosby and a few young players like Tonka Hemingway and Isaiah Pola-Mao.

Minter would be making an inter-division change, but he has all the capabilities of a successful head coach. Stay with us at Raiders On SI as we bring you the latest developments in the coaching search.

