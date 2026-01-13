Confirmation the Raiders Need Brady to Come Out of Shadows

It has been said that with great power comes great responsibility. In the long history of the National Football League, few people have earned as much power as Tom Brady. The greatest quarterback of all time has continued to blaze his own, unique path off the field like he did on it.

Brady's dual role as FOX's lead game analyst and minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders is unprecedented. No one in league history has done that, which leads to unprecedented questions, answers, and scenarios. This is where the Raiders currently find themselves with Brady on board.

Raiders Need More from Brady

One of the first moves Brady attempted to make last offseason was to sign Ben Johnson as the Raiders' head coach. Brady was reportedly all in on bringing Johnson to Las Vegas. Many believed Johnson would agree. Instead, Johnson joined the Chicago Bears and has led them to the playoffs.

Brady's attempt at signing Johnson failed, and signing the hottest coach on the market is not rocket science. However, Brady's willingness to correctly identify and pursue coaching talent must be further tapped into. At this juncture, it would be better for Brady to be wrong, than absent and quiet.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Fox broadcaster Tom Brady is seen prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Few people know what players, specifically a quarterback drafted No. 1 overall in the upcoming draft, could need to be successful in the league, as much as Brady. He is the standard by which quarterbacks are measured, and he played for arguably the greatest coach of all time.

Brady has so much experience in and around the league that this Raiders team and organization sorely need right now. Brady is undoubtedly busy, but he has the knowledge, connections, and skills to help the organization make quick progress. The Raiders need him on site more often.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady arrives prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On one hand, Brady asking more from Brady is asking for more than most other minority owners would be asked for. Yet, that is part of the great responsibility that comes with the exceptions made that allowed Brady's unprecedented dual role. That was part of Brady's selling point to Mark Davis.

Asking more of Brady than of other minority owners also comes with the fact that he is Brady. On the surface, it may seem unreasonable to want more from him. Still, the combination of his playing career, star power, and minority ownership warrants increased and slightly unfair expectations for Brady.

Front and Center

The Raiders not only need Brady to be more present and more hands-on behind the scenes, but they also need him to help shoulder some of the load publicly. Brady's reputation around the league as a winner is big enough to help improve the optics of Las Vegas' current situation.

The turnaround is as much on Brady as on the Raiders' General Manager, John Spytek, whose connection to Brady played a role in Spytek joining the Raiders. Spytek has handled the front-facing part that comes with being a general manager. Still, public acknowledgement from Brady would help.

The problems the Raiders' roster currently faces were established long before Brady or Spytek arrived in Las Vegas. Anyone with knowledge of the situation will give them the benefit of the doubt and a reasonable amount of time to turn things around. It is very clear where the roster stands.

It took years to make the mess; it will take years to clean it up. Brady and Spytek will be given grace to fix the roster. For Brady to continue lurking in the shadows with little public connection to the Raiders organization is curious at best and raises fair and legitimate questions. Brady's absence can only be excused for so long.

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Fox Sports announcer Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

It does not have to increase much immediately, but increased public input from Brady would go a long way for coaching candidates, free agents, and the fanbase. Brady alone is enough to sign players or coaches who would not join Las Vegas otherwise. He must use that to the Raiders' advantage.

Las Vegas needs Brady to step out of the shadows and help turn things around. Brady has always had the goods. The Raiders need him to live up to his end of the bargain. The sooner he puts more of his focus on the Raiders, the better.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE