Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Game Updates

Get the latest action with our Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) vs. San Francisco 49ers (11-4) live game updates thread.

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) are headed back home to Allegiant Stadium today to take on the San Francisco 49ers (11-4)

This is the tale of two teams. The 49ers are playing with their third-string QB in Brock Purdy after Trey Lance went down early in the season as the starter, and his backup, Jimmy Garoppolo, was also injured.

The Las Vegas Raiders have benched their starter of nine seasons in Derek Carr, as they have decided to move on from him, and they can't risk him getting injured, thus guaranteeing his 2023 contract.

Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle. It has to do with sacks and turnovers, for those who don't remember it. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.

Here’s how to watch it:

TV: FOX

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PST / 4:05 p.m. EST

FOX is the host of Sunday's game. Please check your local TV provider for further information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders official app will carry Sunday's game. The Raiders app is available on iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Sunday's game will air on KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today's game also will be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

Please keep refreshing your page for the latest updates.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.