Las Vegas Raiders G Dylan Parham is Stepping In at Center

The Las Vegas Raiders season opener will feature a rookie lining up at center on Sunday's home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Silver and Black suffered a major blow on the offensive line this week, starting center Andre James was ruled out for practice all week long, and was ruled out for Sunday’s game after suffering a concussion late in week one’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While James missed practice, the Raiders first selection of this year’s draft, third-round offensive lineman Dylan Parham has been taking snaps with the first team at center.

“He's very professional, and I use that term as a great compliment. As a center, you got to be a pro. You got to do the job, you got to make the call. You got to help the other four guys. You got to get everyone on the same page after I make a point and all that kind of stuff, and he's been such a pro about it,” said Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr on Parham taking reps at center.

It's obviously a big responsibility to take over the signal calling and preparation at the offensive line but it’s not something new for Parham, as he’s lined up at center during practice in training camp and during the preseason.

"I was born ready, definitely after having those reps in the preseason, having those center reps and being comfortable there and then obviously and I've been working at center since the time I got here,” said Parham.

Parham’s versatility to play guard and center has been much appreciated by the coaching staff and the players.

After debuting in the NFL, Parham was graded as the highest offensive rookie of week one.

The Raiders rookie has taken extra reps with Carr so there can be some sort of cohesiveness between the two.

“Yeah, absolutely. Yeah, you try to because of the thousands of reps I have with Andre [James] and then obviously him being a young guy learning and moving (positions), and the game is happening faster and all that kind of stuff. Me making sure I'm taking the snap from him the right way,” added Carr.

“It's different with every guy, which is funny to say, it's just different with all of them but making sure that I'm ready for that. And so yeah, we get extra work at practice, before, after practice with all the guys just to make sure that we're smooth because that's basic football, you always want to do that clean.”

Parham is likely to start at center for the Raiders this Sunday, and if he does, he will be ready for the challenge.

Gametime will be at 1:25 PTD at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

