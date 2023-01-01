Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders have a steep hill to climb if they are going to beat the San Francisco 49ers

With Derek Carr as their starting quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders weren't likely going to be picked by many to present a big threat to the San Francisco 49ers.

Now with backup Jarrett Stidham making his first start against the NFL's top-rated defense, the Raiders are going to be heavy underdogs.

They'll need to play perfect in order to have a chance, and we have the keys they'll need to hit on to make that happen, along with final predictions for the game.

Run the ball and keep the offense simple

With Stidham making his first start, the Raiders and head coach Josh McDaniels need to have set plays ready so that Stidham can get comfortable early.

They have to be able to establish the run and keep from putting Stidham in obvious passing situations.

Otherwise, you're just asking for 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and the rest of their front seven to tee off on Stidham throughout the game.

Hold your own on the line of scrimmage

Granted, in order for any of the above to happen, they need to get some semblance of consistent play from their offensive line.

The kind of defense the Raiders are about to face are used to being the ones that set the physical tone right from the get go.

They need to be ready for a slugfest and to be able to set their own tone in order to get the 49ers off-balance.

Final predictions: 49ers 28, Radiers 14

