Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Chase Lucas, Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devil Chase Lucas is one of the most experienced cornerbacks looking to be drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to add plenty of depth and versatility at the cornerback position via the 2022 NFL Draft, while Arizona State Sun Devil Chase Lucas is set to take his talents to the NFL after spending a lifetime in Temple.

Lucas had a five-year college career thanks to the extra season of eligibility due to Covid-19. Lucas wasn’t just a veteran in the secondary, he was a leader of the entire defense as a two-year captain.

“Slender boundary corner with an enormous amount of football snaps in his background. Lucas plays in off coverage, which is likely for the best considering his lack of strength and long speed. He typically trusts his eyes and has the traits to make plays on the football. He plays with adequate footwork to pedal and match basic routes but struggles to stay connected to more complex routes, as his body control and change of direction let him down. His lack of size will make him a target against both the run and pass at the next level. Lucas projects as a late-round pick or undrafted free agent who could struggle to find NFL work,” NFL.com Analyst Lance Zierlein said.

In his final season with the Sun Devils, Lucas played 10 games, recording 34 total tackles (30 solos), one tackle for a loss, and six pass deflections.

He played a staggering 53 career games throughout his five-year career at ASU, totaling 223 career tackles, 34 passes defended, and six interceptions.

After watching his tape, Lucas appeared to be a confident defender on the field no matter who matched up against him. As a small defender, he did not allow his size to get in the way of making plays.

Lucas trusted his technique, displayed the agility to keep up with speedy receivers (4.48 40-yard dash), and showed the ability to play both as a slot and outside cornerback.

Lucas is a long-limbed cornerback with a slightly thin frame.

A concern of his game was his lack of lateral quickness and change-of-direction ability, which would have Lucas fall prey to double-moves and lose track of receivers who had more developed route-running skills.

Lucas did admit to being overly aggressive at times, causing him to fall for the bait on double teams.

"My weakness is double-moves. I tend to be real aggressive, especially on curls and stuff like that, including short and intermediate routes. I feel like that sets me up for double-moves. As far as anything else, my speed is there. My physicality is there. I got to be more disciplined with my eyes,” Lucas told All-Sun Devils.

Projected as a late-rounder to his size, age, and skill set, Lucas might be an intriguing prospect who can develop into a starting cornerback after polishing some of his flaws.

The Raiders might continue to add depth at the cornerback position via the NFL Draft, and a player like Lucas can help them improve the quality of depth at that position.

