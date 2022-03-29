Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Cordale Flott, LSU

LSU Tiger Cordale Flott was one of the most improved cornerbacks in college football and can continue to improve with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 2021 season plagued the LSU Tigers with injuries, and when the team needed players to step up, cornerback Cordale Flott rose to the occasion.

Flott was also one of the most improved players on LSU's defense and in all of college football during the 2021 season.

“Versatile defensive back who has lined up in the nickel, on the outside and even as a deep safety. Flott is a light-footed mover with easy change of direction in space and man coverage. He possesses a quick first step to drive downhill. His aggressive play style and length allow him to get his hands inside on smaller wideouts and stall them at the line. Flott is not afraid to establish contact with receivers. He comes downhill aggressively, sidestepping blockers in the run game and on screens,” noted NFL Draft Bible.

Flott didn’t have the best sophomore year, which raised questions if he would be able to step in when cornerbacks Derek Stingley and Elias Ricks went down early in the season with injuries.

Instead, Flott would have a stellar, consistent season, improving as a tackler, in man coverage, and moving to the outside as the season progressed.

The 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, showed to have great hands as a cornerback and displayed great awareness to be named a starter on a stingy Tigers defense.

He would finish his junior season with 41 total tackles (28 solo), one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one interception, and four pass deflections.

Pro Football Focus graded Flott with an 84.8 coverage grade and 81.3 overall defense-grade, a huge spike from his 59.4 overall grade his sophomore year.

Some of the flaws continued to show in his game last season. Taking bad angles while tackling, which led to missing a lot of chances to bring down receivers and his run defense needs plenty of improvement.

Flott’s draft stock may fall for his small flaws and for not participating in the NFL Combine.

His long-frame body needs to add size and strength in order to compete at the next level and with the 2022 NFL Draft being a month away, Flott can still be a great pick-up for a team that needs depth in passing defense.

The Raiders can add a developmental cornerback that can come in on special packages and move up the roster through special teams.

