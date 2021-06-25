NFL Draft Profile: Cordale Flott, Cornerback, LSU Tigers

#25

Pos: CB

Ht: 6002

Wt: 165

DOB: 8/24/_

Eligible: 2022

Saraland, AL

Saraland



Cordale Flott

LSU Tigers

Pros

Leinweber: Versatile defensive back who has lined up in the nickel, on the outside and even as a deep safety. Flott is a light-footed mover with easy change of direction in space and man coverage. He possesses a quick first step to drive downhill. His aggressive play style and length allow him to get his hands inside on smaller wideouts and stall them at the line. Flott is not afraid to establish contact with receivers. He comes downhill aggressively, sidestepping blockers in the run game and on screens.

Bogan: Slender built frame with long limbs, Flott understands how to use his length to his advantage. Likes to play physical in coverage by getting his hands on receivers before they can get into their route. Provided LSU with versatility in 2020 by starting at the nickel position, allowing them to use it as a base package. Shows a solid knack for being an underneath zone dropper at the nickel. Better when playing routes on a lateral plane where he can show good short area quickness. Competitive toughness is off the charts, wants to play physical in all aspects of his game despite his lack of bulk. Reads blocks well in run support as a nickel, showing excellent football intelligence of knowing when to insert himself in the run game. Willing and efficient tackler that is willing to throw his body into tackles with no fear.

Cons

Leinweber: Severely lacking size, Flott is limited going up against bigger receivers as they are able to push off and outmuscle him. He fails to take on blocks and struggles to tackle reliably. Flott loses his footing when whiffing with his punch in press. His aggressive nature causes him to get flagged. He tends to arrive early to the catch point getting penalized. Football intelligence is questionable as offenses pick him successfully. Flott does not communicate, blowing coverages on switch releases.

Bogan: Lack of bulk shows up in his poor play strength when needing to defeat blocks consistently and getting pushed off with ease at the top of routes. Lacks explosiveness out of his hips to accelerate when he has turn to turn and run, causing him to be a liability on vertical routes. Can get too caught up in trying to lean on receivers in coverage to be physical causing his feet to stop or receivers to use his force against him and throw him by. Eye discipline is questionable, takes peeks at the quarterback in man coverage and will lose his receiver.

Summary

Leinweber: Extremely skinny nickel cornerback who plays aggressively. Flott is light-footed in space. His small build severely limits him in run support and when guarding physical receivers. He does not play with the mental alertness required to succeed as a full-time nickel. Flott projects as a developmental defensive back who will stick on the bottom of a roster if he can contribute on special teams and will be relegated to the practice squad if not. He possesses the athleticism to develop into a nickel starter if a team is committed to developing him long-term.

Bogan: Tough as nails competitor who makes up for his lack of build with a bulldog mentality to be aggressive in all aspects of the game. Loves to fit in the run game and make tackles around the line of scrimmage. Good short area quickness to play as an underneath defender who can drive routes from the nickel position. Majority of his snaps in 2020 were from the nickel which exposed some hip stiffness and lack of overall explosiveness. Overall, he just has a natural feel for the game when he can watch the quarterback or read the offensive lineman as keys. Needs to add more muscle and improve his play strength if he is going to hold up at the next level whether that be on the outside or at the nickel.

Background

Saw a lot of playing time in every game as a true freshman in 2019 despite being one of the lowest rated recruits brought in from LSU’s 2019 recruiting class. A low 3-star recruit from the state of Alabama, chose to leave home and go play for LSU even though he had an Alabama offer. Played both sides of the ball in high school as a wide receiver and a defensive back where he led his team to a 6A state title game appearance where his team fell short. Comes from an athletic family that currently has three other FBS level football players besides him. His brother Wydale Flott is a defensive back at Southern Miss, cousin Bobby Flott plays cornerback at South Alabama and his cousin Velus Jones plays wide receiver at Tennessee.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Severely undersized nickel who plays very aggressively. Lack of mass limits his ability to guard physical wideouts and contribute in run support consistently.

Bogan: Tough as nails competitor who makes up for his lack of build with a bulldog mentality to be aggressive in all aspects of the game. Needs to add more muscle and improve his play strength if he is going to hold up at the next level whether that be on the outside or at the nickel.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value



Leinweber: 5.9/7.3

Bogan: 7.4/8.0