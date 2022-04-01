Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: D’Marco Jackson, Appalachian State

Appalachian State D’Marco Jackson can boost the Las Vegas Raiders' depth at linebacker and special teams in the NFL Draft.

There aren't many players who succeed on defense and perform exceptionally better on special teams.

That wasn’t the case for Appalachian State's D’Marco Jackson, who led the Mountaineers by nearly 50 tackles on defense and special teams.

“Jackson is a downhill linebacker for Appalachian State. He lives off the physical mentality to attack running backs in the hole and drive them back. At six-foot 230-pounds, Jackson is built like the modern NFL linebacker, but doesn’t carry the same coverage ability right now. He’s got exceptional length and the run stopping capabilities to put himself on NFL depth charts at the very least. Give him time to develop as a zone dropper. Jackson could win in the passing game by keeping everything in front of him and making consistent tackles. Look out for Jackson as a valuable early day three prospect,” NFL Draft Bible noted.

Many would question his size, length, and strength but the way players are being utilized in modern offenses, Jackson could excel against tight ends and when there’s a need for an extra blitzer.

Once he develops his coverage skills, Jackson can be a special hybrid defender.

Jackson was named team captain last season, when he started all 14 games for the Mountaineers and finished the season with 119 total tackles (57 solos), 20 tackles for losses, six sacks, one interception, five pass breakups, one forced fumble, and 27 quarterback pressures.

His production earned him Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Sun Belt.

Jackson is a freestyler who loves the downhill approach, run defense and his special teams performance is what set him apart and produced a spike in production in 2021.

It wasn’t always good playing with that approach, as on defense he would get eliminated once blocked.

Improvement is needed in coverage and his tackling technique, especially in zone defense, where he would miss most of his tackles.

"I like the speed and special teams talent. He might make a roster but I don't know if he's a two-contract player,” a scouting director from an AFC team said of Jackson.

Projected as a fourth-round selection, Jackson can join the Raiders and boost their special teams right away, and sit in the depth chart until he develops his coverage skills and tackling.

