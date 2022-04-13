Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Ellis Brooks, Penn State

Penn State's Ellis Brooks shows plenty of upsides that the Las Vegas Raiders can add via the 2022 NFL Draft.

Penn State’s Ellis Brooks is one of nine defensive prospects on the Nittany Lions hoping to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brooks' tremendous upside and raw talent is what makes him an intriguing late-round prospect, one that the Las Vegas Raiders can benefit from.

In a draft class full of high-profile linebackers, it's pretty easy to slip down and get overshadowed by a few of his fellow teammates.

“It is crucial for college prospects to deliver when presented with an opportunity. This pro-ready, athletic linebacker seized the starting job in 2021 NFL Draft first-round pick Micah Parsons’ absence and thrived. A fluid and twitchy linebacker, Ellis Brooks is a pre-snap communicator and team leader who can impact the game in run and pass defense. The Penn State defender is capable in man and zone coverage and even has the movement skills to work downfield in Tampa Two,” NFL Draft Bible noted.

In 2021, Brooks led the Nittany Lions with 100 tackles (53 solos), to go along with three tackles for losses, one sack, and a pass breakup.

Brooks would become the 23rd linebacker in Penn State history to reach the 100-tackle mark.

He was named a second-team All-Big Ten honoree by the coaches and honorable mention by the media and earned Pro Football Focus honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

Ranked the fourth-best weak-side (WILL) linebacker according to NFL Draft Bible, Brooks might not be the strongest linebacker in this year’s class, nor have the skills of teammate Brandon Smith, but he is one who never gives up and always finds a way to beat blocks and make a stop.

“Brooks rarely bites on route salesmanship in man and has the loose hips to stick with tight ends, running backs and receivers. In zone coverage, he plays with sound spatial awareness and route recognition. He uses his advanced understanding of leverage to cut routes off in both man and zone. Against the run, Brooks dodges blocks with change of direction, burst and impressive hand usage. He also reduces blockable surface area on his way to the point of contact. When he lands his hands first, the Nittany Lions’ standout can work through opponents. What’s more, he recognizes plays quickly and has a knack for navigating traffic and tracking down the ball carrier. When the instinctive linebacker plays patiently, he easily evades blockers and fills the right gap. Further, Brooks is a safe tackler when he lands a shoulder pad on his target. A hard hitter, he uses leverage to maximize his stopping power at the tackle point,” NFL Draft Bible added.

Brooks showed up to Penn State’s Pro Day measuring at 6-1 and 226 pounds, nearly 15-pounds lighter.

While he did perform in all drills during his pro day, he found himself having a solid day, despite running a 4.77 on his 40-yard dash.

Despite his below-average 40-yard run, his tape clearly displays the opposite. With really good quickness, and the ability to move well side-to-side, he plays quicker than fast.

Projected as a fifth-rounder, it’s really easy to see his potential as a defender playing on special teams or stepping in a sub-package.

The Raiders can bring in a player who has a lot of upside in his game, with the ability to get creative on defense with his great motor skills. There will always be a place for players like him in the NFL.

