Often Overlooked, Hunter Renfrow is a Blue-Collar Star

The Las Vegas Raiders Hunter Renfrow is often overlooked, but the blue-collar star is one of the most reliable wide-receivers in the National Football League.

Last season's wide receivers are picking up where they left off with just a little more help. There might be new faces in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room, but the wide receiver group feels it the same.

The free-agent signings of John Brown and Willie Snead IV have replaced Nelson Algholor's veteran presence, who signed with New England this offseason. The Raiders are looking to get the same or similar numbers from one or two of those signings.

The additions of Brown and Snead also bring on the little things like chasing the ball, the experience of having played in this league for seven years, knowing how to practice, and knowing how to win.

"A lot of the same but different as well. Last year we had Nelly (Agholor), and he was a good addition to our room. What we lost with him, we felt it's hard to replace a guy like Nelly, but from a leadership standpoint, like Willie and John Brown, brought that back," Hunter Renfrow said.

Renfrow, entering his third season, has emerged as a veteran leader on a young Raiders team. That young team of undrafted free-agents and draftees have stepped up and grown together.

"I think we've prided ourselves since we've come in, I'm trying to change the culture, change the direction of the program. When we came in they were 4-12, and then we've gone 7-9 and 8-8, but we felt like, regardless of the record, we've gotten better every year and we're close to putting together something special," Renfrow said.

Many of the players on the Raiders roster have won and had plenty of success in college. While it has been a little frustrating to see them not have the same success in the NFL, they have collectively come together in an unselfish way to do whatever makes the team better.

It will be fun to see how this group comes together in training camp and throughout the start of the season.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter