Las Vegas Raiders Week Two Preseason Update: Miami Dolphins Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders are undefeated during the preseason, and while that record doesn’t count towards anything in the record books, it matters to the players fighting to make the team.

Week two of the preseason kicks off today, as the Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins later today.

Thanks to our friend Alain Poupart of SI Fan Nation All Dolphins, we got the latest news leading up to the Raiders-Dolphins preseason game.

Starters

The secret is who in the team is going to suit up against the Raiders.

More than half a dozen starters did not play last week, and as reported, it seems as if head coach Mike McDaniel is going to play it safe for at least another week.

On Thursday, which was the last day of practice before their preseason game, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and tackle Terron Armstead missed practice and based on their absence in practice, we certainly wouldn't be expecting them to be on the field.

The longtime Kansas City Chief, Tyreek Hill, is no stranger to the Raiders, but it seems that we will also have to wait another week to see hit the field as a member of the Dolphins.

Tua Continues to Struggle

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been pitched to play against the Raiders this Saturday.

After struggling during training camp, it was the coaches decision to sit him out last week.

Tua had two bad practice sessions, throwing five interceptions in team drills, but it might be in the best interest to have him play a few snaps and reevaluate him.

“To be blunt, Tagovailoa just simply hasn't been sharp in practice this week,” said Poupart.

The backup situation is not the best in Miami, so the Dolphins hope Tua can turn things around or Teddy Bridgewater will start to take more snaps on offense.

Young Pass Catchers

Folks, I’m telling you now, keep an eye on Trent Sherfield and tight end Durham Smythe.

Former Raiders wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., is battling for a roster spot and he’s made it clear that every Raiders game is a revenge game.

Raiders Outlook

Some positions on the roster are starting to take shape, but following the roster cuts and trades done this week, it opens the door to every player still trying to make this team.

Based on the Dolphins performance last week, the Raiders secondary will have their hands full going against a good set of pass catchers.

From what we saw last week, the Raiders run defense needed work.

Saturday’s game will show if the Raiders hit the panic button and start to address a position in need of healthy and talented depth.

At least five more roster cuts, as all clubs are mandated to trim down their roster to the 80-player limit by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, so it will be crucial to see how the Raiders respond against the Dolphins.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews