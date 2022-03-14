Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Nick Cross, Maryland

Maryland Terrapins safety Nick Cross was the fastest safety at the 2022 NFL Combine, and could be a Las Vegas Raiders target in the NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to add quality depth at safety, and NFL scouts are liking what Nick Cross of the Maryland Terrapins has to offer.

Cross is an interesting prospect rising up the draft boards after clocking the fastest 40-yard dash among all participating safeties at the NFL Combine.

“Unlike pretty much everyone else blazing 4.3s at the NFL Scouting Combine, Cross ran his 4.34 at a hefty 212 pounds. The former track star can straight up fly, and his range in a single-high defense will be coveted,” Pro Football Focus said.

Cross started all 13 games last season, finishing second on the team with tackles with a total of 66 tackles (44 solos). He would add 3.5 tackles for losses, three sacks, four pass breakups, a team-high three interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

The former Terrapin might not come in and start for the Silver and Black right away. There are some flaws in his game. One to point out is his hard-hitting approach, instead of tackling a bit more efficiently, he hits down and more than often misses tackles.

He will need some time to develop, but that doesn't take away from the potential player he can turn out to be.

Cross might not be a specialist at any scheme, but he can pretty much do a little bit of everything.

He has the ability to intimidate running backs in run defense, has the athletic ability to match up with receivers in coverage, and at worst, he can be a special teams player for an NFL team.

Cross, a true deep safety, plays well in the middle of the field, locates the ball, and accelerates quickly to battle the ball or deliver a big hit at the receivers.

He would come to Las Vegas and possibly be the third safety, in addition to a Johnathan Abram replacement on passing downs if the starting safety continues to struggle.

Cross would definitely be the third safety in the Raiders roster behind Johnathan Abram and Tre’von Moehrig.

“Cross operated as the bouncer of the Maryland defense, playing with the aggression and explosiveness to throw opponents out of the club. He is a chase player who seeks to make a statement upon impact and has impressive stopping power near the line or as an open-field tackler. He's a tight-hipped, linear mover, so flipping and flying are not his strong suit. He's capable of matching with most flavors of tight end and will be most comfortable in coverages that allow him to play with a downhill trigger. He has the temperament, size and toughness to become an eventual starter in the league,” NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein said.

If available on Day Two, the Raiders can add a fast and versatile safety all with one player via the draft and bring in quality depth at the safety position.

