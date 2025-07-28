Former All-Pro Is Bullish on Raiders New Running Back
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty has a fan in former All-Pro and current NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew. Jeanty, who was the No. 6 pick overall in the recent NFL Draft, is expected to be a significant factor for the Raiders this season.
Jeanty already has high expectations placed on himself. Jones-Drew took it one step further and glorified the former Boise State star.
Jones-Drew was at Raiders training camp on Sunday and told Levi Edwards of Raiders.com that Jeanty is the best running back he has scouted in his career.
"Ashton Jeanty is the best prospect I've scouted since I've been scouting," Jones-Drew told Raiders.com. "I've scouted Saquon Barkley and other guys. A lot of it is his skill set but also what he did and where he was. And that translates over. There is similarities in our game, I think he's a much better receiver than I was when I first got into the NFL... His vision, his contact balance, his ability to catch, his blocking – he is the full package."
Jones-Drew also spoke highly of Raiders coach Pete Carroll and his ability to manage good running backs. He said Carroll and the Raiders have a winner on their hands.
"The Raiders have always been good when they had a strong running game," Jones-Drew added. "And I think Pete Carroll has always been successful when he had a strong running game. Ashton has that ability to be that every down guy to carry the ball and take the punishment that comes with being a running back in this day and age."
The Heisman Trophy runner-up had one of the most sensational seasons for a collegiate running back in 2024. He rushed for an amazing 2,601 yards and scored 29 touchdowns. He also averaged seven yards per carry.
Should Jeanty have as much success in the NFL as he did in college, the rookie could become one of the best and most productive running backs in recent years. He will be given every opportunity to do so as he is expected to get the lion's share of the carries this season.
