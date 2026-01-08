1 Unbelievable Stat Puts Jeanty's Productive Season into Perspective

The Las Vegas Raiders used the No. 6 overall pick in last season's NFL Draft on a running back but failed to provide him with an adequate or even competent offensive line during his rookie season. Still, running back Ashton Jeanty had an impressive season.

Jeanty's Productive Season

The Raiders drafted Jeanty, as they needed a running back that could still be somewhat successful in a subpar offensive situation. However, the Raiders miscalculated and could not have imagined their line being as bad as it was.

According to Pro Football Focus, 1,021 of Jeanty's 1,321 total yards came after contact this season. That is hard to fathom for a team that emphasized improving the run game as much as Pete Carroll's coaching staff did. Las Vegas must go all in on revamping the offensive line this offseason.

On Monday, Las Vegas fired Carroll after the Raiders finished last in the league in rushing and 3-14 on the season. Raiders General Manager John Spytek praised Jeanty, the first pick of his tenure. Jeanty persevered behind the worst offensive line in the league. Fixing the line is a top priority for Las Vegas.

"We're going to attack this entire offseason with an extremely open mind. And anybody that can help bolster that offensive line and do the job required will be considered. We have a lot of cap space; we've got some elite draft picks and maybe adding a veteran presence in there or two would be helpful but not necessarily an absolute necessity. We're not going to begin with the end in mind,” Spytek said.

Jeanty's productive season in a subpar offensive situation should give Jeanty and the Raiders confidence moving forward. If he can produce behind this season's line, he can produce behind an improved line. Spytek noted that he will keep an open mind when rebuilding Las Vegas' line.

"Yeah, I'm proud of Ashton [Jeanty]. It wasn't an easy season for him. He showed up every day and worked. He showed up every game and competed. He was always available for his teammates. He was an exemplary worker, and we've got to do a better job surrounding him with a lot of players that can help him too,” Spytek said.

“His success -- I know there's been a lot of narratives out there that he didn't have the season that maybe he deserved or you would expect from the sixth overall pick. Well, that's fine, but it's not just Ashton. There's 10 other people that are out there with him, and it's our job to put a great group of guys around him to help him realize his potential."

