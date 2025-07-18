Prediction of Raiders Geno Smith's Standing By End of 2025
This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders have gotten it right. Now they will have to go out there next season and prove that they are a different team by winning a lot more games than they did last season.
The Raiders have had a quarterback problem for the last couple of seasons. The Raiders' quarterback play has not been good for them over those two years. It is something you cannot have in the National Football League if you want to win a lot of games in this league. It is the most important position in the NFL, and the Raiders feel like they got it right this offseason.
Veteran quarterback Geno Smith will be the new quarterback under center for the Las Vegas Raiders next season. Smith came to Las Vegas over the offseason via trade. The Silver and Black were looking for a new quarterback to give them good play, and they were high on Smith. The trade went down after the Raiders hired head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.
The Raiders will still be looking for their future quarterback, but if Smith plays well next season, that search can be held. Heading into next season a lot of people think that Smith will do well for the Silver and Black.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame gave his ranking for where he expects quarterbacks to be at the end of next season. He had Smith ranked at No. 22.
22. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
Smith enters the season much better than the 22nd-best quarterback. He may not exit it as such.
"The Raiders are rebuilding behind coach Peter Carroll and Smith, having acquired the 34-year-old from the Seahawks for a third-round pick. Smith joins his fifth team with the hopes of revitalizing Las Vegas, but it won’t be easy considering the ample issues facing him.
The Raiders have questions on the outside. While second-year tight end Brock Bowers is coming off the best rookie campaign ever at his position with 1,194 yards to earn First-Team All-Pro honors, the receivers are Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker and rookie Jack Bech. Meyers had the first 1,000-yard campaign of his career in 2024, but that also took 129 targets."
Factor in an offensive line that allowed 50 sacks last season, which ranked tied for seventh-most, and Smith could have trouble succeeding in Sin City.
