3 Areas the Raiders Must Target in Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't earn the first overall pick by coincidence. They had one of the worst rosters in the NFL, and that's why they only won three of their games in 2025. If they want that number to increase, they have to obtain more talent and address their biggest issues.

Quarterback play was a huge issue for them, as the Geno Smith trade blew up in their faces. However, I assume Fernando Mendoza will give them a higher floor than Smith. What other areas of their roster need to be fixed this offseason?

Much Needed Roster Fixes

Wide Receivers

When the Raiders used two of their draft picks on Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr., I thought that meant there would be more of an emphasis on the passing game from their offense. Nothing ended up working out for their offense, and that included their passing attack.

This problem was only exacerbated by their trading away Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars. I thought it was a smart move by their front office, but it left them with one of the weakest wide receiver rooms in the league. Their top target was Tre Tucker, and he finished with 692 yards and five touchdowns. Those are all career-highs for him, but they need more out of their primary wide receiver if they want a plus passing attack for Mendoza in his rookie season.

One way they can address this is by using their massive amount of cap space to sign a star in free agency. George Pickens is an upcoming free agent, and he'd give them a jack of all trades receiver with an impressive catalog of contested catches already. He'd make Brock Bowers job even easier by punishing defenses when they send him so much attention in their secondary.

If they miss out on the Pickens sweepstakes this offseason, another way they can address their wide receiver room is by actually giving their younger receivers a chance. Both Bech and Thornton Jr. had a combined 30 receptions in their rookie seasons. They may have a young star on their hands, and they'd never know because of their lack of playing time.

Offensive Line

This may have been the biggest Achilles heel of the Raiders in 2025. It impacted every facet of their offense and helps explain why Smith threw 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Their offensive line was so bad that it had analysts and fans doubting Ashton Jeanty's talent due to his poor numbers in his rookie season.

It didn't help that Kolton Miller got hurt during the regular season and had to sit for the remainder of it. He was their best offensive lineman, and without him, was when it all came crashing down on the Raiders. The first and biggest step towards solving this issue is firing their current offensive lineman coach.

While the Raiders have made no official statement on Brennan Carroll being fired, it's expected that he'll follow his father's footsteps out the door. Pete Carroll's poor decision-making on the Raiders was felt the most in their offensive line. Putting his son in charge of such a crucial part of the team was always gonna end up poorly, but even he couldn't have believed it was going to be as bad as it was.

Similar to the wide receivers, the Raiders used two of their draft picks on young offensive linemen and refused to use them. Once Caleb Rogers got his time to shine, he showed why it was a mistake not to put him and Charles Grant earlier in the season. They must get rid of all their veteran offensive lineman and lean in to their young guards and seek them out in free agency as well.

Defensive Line

The future of Maxx Crosby is up in the air after the Raiders shut him down for the rest of the season to secure the first overall pick. That would place their defensive line under more duress. He's their only source of pass-rush, and without him, they'd be a bottom-five unit in the league.

Tyree Wilson had an encouraging final game of the season, but they have to use their second or third round pick on another edge rusher or defensive tackle.

