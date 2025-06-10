WATCH: Raiders Cornerback Jakorian Bennett Following Minicamp
HENDERSON, NV-- Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett is healthy after missing several games last season due to injury. Bennett has shown the potential to be one of the better cornerbacks in the league, when healthy. However, health has been his biggest downfalls since being drafted.
Bennett has returned and looks to pick up where he left off last season, while also aiming to potentially play a full season for the first time in his career. The Raiders need Bennett to stay healthy and perform well this season.
Following minicamp, Bennett addressed the media.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Raiders' Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham spoke following Organized Team Activities. Below, we have a partial transcript.
Q: What have you learned about the defense throughout OTAs? And kind of a two part question, that one, but also, what's the biggest thing you've learned from Pete Carroll so far?
Coach Graham: "So from the defense, they'll hate this answer, but we've got a long way to go, right? So do I as a defensive coordinator for the 2025 seasons. So that's the benefit of the OTAs and the minicamps; you get to get out here, football in June. You guys probably heard me saying that to the players, it's a great experience. And the situational football we're going through, that's been positive, and we're learning from it. And then, just in terms of -- I've said it enough already, it's been a great experience for me. It's been a great experience for me."
Q: What have you seen out of Darien Porter just in terms of what he brings to the defense skill set wise?
Coach Graham: "Obviously, the length that's a positive right there, the speed, that's all stuff that's documented. The thing that I see the most, like that sticks out to me, is that the combination of his effort and his ability to correct mistakes. So, when you have a rookie player coming in, first time in the NFL, if you can see the effort, him getting on the same page with how we play, our play style, that's a positive there. And then, if he can eliminate the repeat mistakes, you're on the way to becoming a dependable football player."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about Bennett in 2025.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Bennett in 2025.