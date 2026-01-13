AFC Foe Set to Interview Raiders' DC Patrick Graham

With the Las Vegas Raiders moving in a new direction once again this offseason at the head coaching position, it is going to be interesting to see what happens with the rest of the coaching staff.

The Raiders are coming off a terrible season, and they had no choice but to look for another head coach to get this team going in the right direction.

General manager John Spytek let it be known that he wants to give the new head coach of the Raiders the ability to pick his coaching staff. Usually, when a new head coach comes in, they have their pick out, and it is not from the previous regime. The Raiders coaches from last season are looking to get on new teams as well, and they had a few good ones.

One Raiders coach that many teams are going to be interested in is going to be defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Graham has now been scheduled to interview for another head coaching opening. It comes from the Raiders' AFC rival, the Miami Dolphins. This is the second interview for Graham this offseason for a head coaching job.

"The Dolphins requested an interview with Raiders DC Patrick Graham for their head coaching job, per source," said NFL Insider Tom Pelissero on X/Twitter.

Graham has been the defensive coordinator for the Silver and Black since 2022 and has done a good job with the unit, even with all the turnover in his players and the coaching staff since that time. Graham does not have a contract with the Raiders for next season and will most likely be on the move this offseason in finding a new team. He will be a great addition to a team. His leadership and experience hold a lot of value and what you need in today's NFL.

Graham has been great for the Raiders, but it will be best for Graham to build elsewhere. The Raiders are on a rebuild, and it will not benefit Graham to stay with this franchise anymore. He showed great stuff during his time here, and now it is time for him to go to a place where he has a chance to win way more.

Graham relates well with his players and knows what it takes to win on the defensive side of the ball. He did a lot with the little he had in Las Vegas. He is one coach the Raiders would want to keep, but with another new head coach coming in, it seems unlikely.

