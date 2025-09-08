Raiders Set to Face Major Obstacle in Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders will play host to their long-time AFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Week 2. Everyone is going to have their eyes on this matchup, not only because it is a great rivalry game, but because it is going to be a primetime game that will be on Monday Night Football.
These are two teams that do not like each other. They have had many battles that were great over the years. Now they will look to battle it out once again at Allegiant Stadium.
This is going to be a big game for the Silver and Black. It is their home opener, and that stadium is going to be rocking. It is also their first game in the division, and it can set the tone for the rest of the way when they face a divisional opponent. Last season, the Raiders did not win any AFC West divisional games. That is something that they want to change. And if the Raiders have any thoughts of winning the division, these are games that you must win.
Raiders AFC West
The Raiders will get an extra day to prepare for this Monday Night Football matchup. And that is going to be huge for the Silver and Black, because yesterday they were on the East Coast and had to fly all the way back to the West Coast.
It is going to be interesting to see how the Raiders handle this week and see how head coach Pete Carroll goes about the players all week long. One thing that we do know is that the Raiders will have a good week of practice and will be well prepared for this game.
The Raiders' defense will have its hands full with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. He is coming off a good game in Week 1. He led his team to victory against the AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. And he is looking to go 2-0 and 2-0 in the division as well. But Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby will have something to say about that. Crosby always likes to play in the division games, and he is looking to get Hurbert to the great. Crosby will be key in this game for the Raiders.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.