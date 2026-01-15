Why the Raiders Should Feel Optimistic This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason outlook is one of the brightest in the NFL. They're in the thick of a head coach search, with plenty of potential candidates on the market. They have the first overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, which they'll likely use to select their franchise quarterback.

Fernando Mendoza has looked as advertised throughout the college football playoffs, with all eyes on him this coming Monday for a chance to win the NaJational Championship. What about Mendoza should give the Raiders plenty of reasons to feel optimistic for next season?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jacob Infante is a sports writer for Pro Football Sports Network, and he put out his own 2026 NFL mock draft. Dante Moore's return to college doesn't affect the Raiders at all, as they're still predicted to draft Mendoza with the first overall pick.

"Fernando Mendoza is a well-built, poised, and intelligent quarterback who sees the field well and has a natural sense of timing behind his throws. The Heisman Trophy winner has excellent pocket presence and a strong arm that can hit targets in stride from all levels of the field. He’s a polished quarterback with a high floor, and he has more than enough arm talent to make big plays in the NFL", said Infante.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

If there's ever been a quarterback who can save the Raiders from the depths of mediocrity, it'd be Mendoza. It may not happen all at once, after all, the Raiders still need a lot of help around the edges of their roster.

And yet, imagine a young offensive corps made up of Mendoza, Brock Bowers, and Ashton Jeanty . They'd be missing a franchise-wide receiver to complete their offense, as well as a competent offensive line, but all the building blocks are there for a competitive team in a couple of years.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Think about their placement in the AFC West as well. The Kansas City Chiefs' chokehold on the AFC West has ended. The Denver Broncos only drafted Bo Nix two seasons ago, and yet, he'll be 26 next season. The Los Angeles Chargers are 0 - 3 in the playoffs under Justin Herbert, and he'll be 28 next season.

Depending on how well the Raiders flesh out their roster now, they may peak at the right time and may even be in contention for winning their division and hosting a playoff game. That reality isn't possible without Mendoza, which is why Raider Nation should be so optimistic about this offseason.

