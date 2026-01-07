1 Decision Raiders Must Make Before Choosing Next Head Coach

The Las Vegas Raiders' Island of Misfit Toys just added a new former head coach to the pile. Pete Carroll is now the latest on a list that's growing at an alarming rate.

The franchise officially let him go immediately following its 2-15 finish in the 2025 NFL season. Whoever they hire next will mark their fifth head coach in seven years.

It's hard to blame Las Vegas for wanting a change in leadership. This roster showed that it wasn't ready to compete with anyone on the sideline, but Carroll and his staff certainly didn't elevate the talent in Sin City.

Taking a look at the playoff field, six of the 14 teams were brought into the postseason by first- or second-year head coaches. Clearly, the correct hire can quickly change the fortunes of a franchise.

Future of Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders have to get this right, though. They already have multiple head coaches on their payroll. They can't afford to hire another one who lasts one or two disappointing seasons before they have to start all over again. To ensure the Raiders choose the right person for the job, they have to know exactly what kind of team the new coach will be taking over.

There are a few certified cornerstones on this roster, including recent draft picks Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty. There's little doubt that the new head coach will have to find some way to upgrade the passing attack and the offensive line. Las Vegas wasn't great on the other side of the ball by any means this past season, but the defense did show some encouraging signs, especially when Maxx Crosby was playing.

#Raiders GM John Spytek asked if Maxx Crosby is untradeable, says Crosby “didn’t love the idea” not playing the last 2 weeks. “I love Maxx. He embodies what a Raider is. I’ve been pretty up front with that from the day I sat up here a year ago and I continue to believe that.” pic.twitter.com/wxRkx2RjSY — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 5, 2026

The question now is, will he be suiting up for the Raiders and their new head coach next season? He'll turn 29 before the 2026 campaign kicks off. He might be at the end of his prime before Las Vegas is ready to seriously contend for a title. Plus, things didn't end so well between him and the franchise this past season, with the Raiders' brass reportedly shutting him down against his will.

General Manager John Spytek was asked about Crosby's future with the team, and he didn't shut the door on the possibility of trading the star EDGE rusher this offseason, alluding instead to the drama that went down at the end of the year.

"It's been well documented that he didn't love the idea of not playing football, and I think you always want that from your best players."

Obviously, the Raiders want to have Crosby's talents on the roster, but if he forces his way out of Sin City, the asset they'd get back in a trade could significantly accelerate their rebuild. Whichever direction they go with Crosby's future, they need to decide that before they pick their next head coach.

