Texans QB C.J. Stroud Praises Raiders' First-Round Pick Brock Bowers
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Bowers was considered one of the best players in the draft. Some considered Bowers to be a generational talent.
Bowers has uncanny playmaking ability as a tight end -- thanks to his speed, route running, and prowess after the catch.
His versatility is what makes Bowers stand out among the rest, however.
Pro Football Focus wrote, "[Bowers] is a dream tight end prospect who can be an impact player in the slot, out wide and in line. Add in his reliable blocking ability on the line and in space, and you have an ultimate chess piece offensive weapon with All-Pro potential."
Bowers even earned praise from Houston Texans' quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud appeared on Bleacher Report's draft show.
"I don't want to say [Bower]'s Travis Kelce, but he's up there," Stroud said. "You put on the tape, he's elite. Quick, but he's big at the same time. [He] doesn't lose one-on-one reps.
"And you can tell he's a dog -- like every game he has his freaking shoulder pad up and he's showing his shoulder pad. To me he doesn't care about his swag he wants to hit someone."
Stroud, the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, praised the Raiders' selection of Bowers.
"I think that's a great pick," Stroud said. "Brock Bowers definitely was my second-favorite player in this whole draft."
Our Hondo S. Carpenter discussed the Raiders' selection on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Insider Podcast."
"Overall in this draft there were four players by all the teams I talked to [that were considered to be] dogs," Carpenter said. "Bowers was on every team's ... list as a dog."
Carpenter described a "dog" as a player that can be a Day-1 impact starter -- the closest thing to a can't-miss prospect.
"[The Raiders] never thought [Bowers] would get to [the thirteenth fall]," Carpenter said. "So now [the Raiders] get to add a generational tight end. He's a lot like Rob Gronkowski. ... [Bowers] can do everything."
There is an arms race in the AFC West, and Bowers is a big-time addition to the Silver and Black's arsenal.
