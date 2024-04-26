BREAKING: Raiders Select TE Brock Bowers With No. 13 Pick in 2024 NFL Draft
With their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected tight end Brock Bowers out of Georgia.
This was quite unexpected, but a tandem of Bowers, the top tight end in the draft and one of the top prospects overall, and a rising Michael Mayer should make for a powerful one-two-punch in new Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's system.
Bowers, the 2023 and 2022 John Mackey Award winner, presented annually to the best tight end in college football, is by far the No. 1 tight end in this draft class. He was named a 2023 unanimous first-team All-American.
The 6-foot-3, 243-pound tight end started in 10 games for the Bulldogs last season, posting 714 yards and six touchdowns on 56 receptions. He helped lead one of the top passing offenses in the nation, as Georgia finished 11th in the country in passing at 305.3 yards per game.
The season prior, Bowers put up even better numbers, with 942 yards and seven touchdowns on 63 receptions while playing all 15 games (14 starts). He helped lead the Bulldogs to their second-straight national title.
Bowers was named a 2022 All-SEC First Team honoree, as well as a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, ESPN, USA Today and the American Football Coaches Association.
Pro Football Focus gave Bowers an overall grade of 84.4 for his 2023 season, 90.0 for his 2022 season and 92.1 for his 2021 season.
NFL Next Gen Stats gave Bowers a production score of 99 and a total score of 96, both of which led all tight end prospects. He also earned an athleticism score of 86 (third among tight ends).
The following is NFL analyst Lance Zierlein’s evaluation of Bowers:
"Prolific pass-catching tight end with a rare blend of acceleration, speed, body control and hands that could breathe new life into a stale NFL offense. Bowers was a high-volume target at Georgia and led the team in receiving yards in all three of his college seasons. He plays with relentless pacing as a route runner, allowing him to beat man coverage. Also, he’s highly effective at exploiting zone pockets for first downs and chunk plays. Bowers’ secret sauce might be his ability to rip through tacklers and pile on yardage after the catch. He’ll be an adequate move blocker and give effort at the point of attack, but that is the one area where his game falls short of George Kittle’s, for comparison purposes. Bowers is an explosive athlete but lacks the premium measurables typically associated with early first-rounders. It might take a year for him to acclimate to defenders who are bigger, faster and longer, but he appears destined to become a highly productive NFL player with Pro Bowl upside."
