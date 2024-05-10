BREAKING: Las Vegas Raiders Sign Six 2024 NFL Draft Picks
The Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco was busy today signing six of his eight class of 2024 NFL Draft picks.
After today, only second round OG Jackson Powers-Johnson from the Oregon Ducks, and OT Delmar Glaze the third round offensive tackle from Maryland remain unsigned.
Per the Raiders PR Department:
Raiders Sign First-Round Pick TE Brock Bowers
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed first-round draft pick TE Brock Bowers, the club announced Thursday.
Bowers, a 6-foot-3, 243-pound tight end out of Georgia, was selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Bowers played in 40 career games over three seasons and totaled 175 receptions for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns, earning First Team All-American honors three times – becoming only the third player in program history to accomplish the feat. He also became the first back-to-back winner of the John Mackey Award (2022, 2023), given to the nation’s top tight end.
Raiders Sign Fourth-Round Pick CB Decamerion Richardson
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick CB Decamerion Richardson, the club announced Thursday.
Richardson, a 6-foot-2, 188-pound cornerback out of Mississippi State, was selected with the 112th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Richardson played in 45 games with 26 starts over four seasons with the Bulldogs and totaled 177 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, 10 passes defensed and one fumble recovery.
Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick LB Tommy Eichenberg
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick LB Tommy Eichenberg, the club announced Thursday.
Eichenberg, a 6-foot-2, 233-pound linebacker out of Ohio State, was selected with the 148th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. A three-year starter and two-time team captain, Eichenberg played in 41 career games with 27 starts over five seasons for the Buckeyes. He recorded 268 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five passes defensed and two interceptions.
Raiders Sign Sixth-Round Pick RB Dylan Laube
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed sixth-round draft pick RB Dylan Laube, the club announced Thursday.
Laube, a 5-foot-10, 206-pound running back out of New Hampshire, was selected with the 208th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Laube played in 46 games over six seasons and racked up 7,197 all-purpose yards, including 2,773 rushing yards, 1,791 receiving yards, 2,207 kickoff return yards and 426 punt return yards. He also scored 47 total touchdowns (29 rushing, 14 receiving, 2 kick return and 2 punt return).
Raiders Sign Seventh-Round Pick S Trey Taylor
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed seventh-round draft pick S Trey Taylor, the club announced Thursday.
Taylor, a 6-foot-1, 206-pound safety out of the Air Force Academy, was selected with the 223rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Taylor played in 36 games with 28 starts over four seasons and totaled 205 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and six interceptions.
Raiders Sign Seventh-Round Pick CB M.J. Devonshire
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed seventh-round draft pick CB M.J. Devonshire, the club announced Thursday.
Devonshire, a 5-foot-11, 186-pound cornerback out of Pittsburgh, was selected with the 229th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Devonshire played in 50 career games with 18 starts over five seasons at Kentucky (2019-20) and Pittsburgh (2021-23), totaling 90 tackles, 24 passes defensed and eight interceptions.
While some certainly will, there is no reason to read into, or be concerned about the two picks that are not presently signed at the time of the writing of this article.
