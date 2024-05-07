Raiders' Draft Class is Ready to Make Immediate Impact
The dust has settled on the 2024 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco put together the first draft class of his Silver and Black career.
So far, Telesco’s inaugural class has received mixed reviews. Some analysts and media members have said it’s an incredibly impressive class, while others have said the team made head-scratching picks.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports is aligned with the former, but he took a unique angle.
In a piece posted Monday, Trapasso ranked the top 10 most impactful draft classes for the upcoming season. The Raiders landed at No. 6.
He listed tight end Brock Bowers, guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, cornerback Decamerion Richardson, running back Dylan Laube and safety Trey Taylor as potentially impactful rookies.
On the Raiders’ class, Trapasso writes:
“This was a sneaky-good class, even if Bowers wasn't filling a glaring need nor represents the best surplus value in Round 1. Fact is, Bowers is a game-changing specimen who'll aid the effectiveness of either Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell in Year 1 while simultaneously taking pressure of 2023 second-round pick Michael Mayer who's still just 22 years old.”
Trapasso mentioned how Bowers may have been a strange pick at a luxury position for the Raiders but reiterated his talent cannot be denied and will be an asset right away alongside Michael Mayer.
He went on to discuss Powers-Johnson and the immediate impact he could make, along with some of the team’s late-round selections who could be more than just quality depth:
JPJ will be a rock at whichever guard spot he ultimately plays because of his width and mobility off the ball. Richardson was one of the smoothest athletes in the cornerback class, and Laube has the receiving capabilities to be a pesky, chain-mover on third downs all season. He was the discount Blake Corum in this class, and he might be more elusive. Taylor is a big-bodied playmaker at safety, and this was a secondary that needed it. GM Tom Telesco did work here.”
The Raiders already have several veterans who will contribute next season. If they can get good play from Taylor at safety, Laube at running back or special teams, or a potential push for a Pro Bowl in Year 1 from Bowers, they could find themselves in the postseason.
Trapasso’s full rankings of rookie classes ready to contribute immediately can be found here.
