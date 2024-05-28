Win-Now Mode for the Las Vegas Raiders
For the 2024-25 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders will be in “win-now mode.”
The Raiders added some key pieces to their improved defense and added more weapons on offense as well. The reason many think the Raiders are not in win mode now is that they did not do much at the most critical position in football, and that is the quarterback.
They have second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell and veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II battling it out for the starting spot. But the Raiders believe they could make a lot of noise with either quarterback leading the way.
Superstar wide receiver Davante Adams has already said he would not be a Raider if he did not think they could win. Adams was part of trade rumors last season and this offseason.
On the latest episode of the “Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast,” our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. had the following to say about the Raiders being all-in this season.
“They're in a win-now mode," Carpenter said. "That is why the guys that are older are still here. I told you in the beginning of the year, if they were not in win mode, Davante would be gone. They are in win-now, and they think the answer is Aidan or Gardner. If it does not work out, do I think they get another quarterback? Yes. Do I think they throw a bag at somebody who does not have enough clothes to fill a suitcase or enough big wins? This is the same mentality [of] people [who say], 'Oh, we got to move up and get somebody at the top of the draft,' when 40% of them do not work out. What if there is no one there? Throwing bags does not make somebody a great quarterback.”
Many outsiders do not believe in the Raiders' quarterback situation. But all that matters is that the players, the coaches, and the organization believe in them.
“Players believe in Aidan," Carpenter said. "If you want Pierce to be your coach and he believes in Aidan, you have to trust him. If it does not work, they will get another quarterback. That is a no-brainer.”
