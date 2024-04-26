Tom Telesco and the Raiders Select the Best Player Available at 13th Overall
The Las Vegas Raiders made a surprising selection with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, taking tight end Brock Bowers from Georgia. While it was expected the Raiders could select a quarterback with the pick, six quarterbacks were selected before the Raiders were set to pick.
Still, the Raiders drafting a quarterback at 13th was widely agreed to be at least somewhat of a reach, but with so many quarterbacks being drafted before the Raiders’ pick, it all but eliminated the possibility of them drafting a quarterback.
A more pressing need for the team in the short term was on their offensive line and cornerback. However, again, because of how the draft played out, if the Raiders wanted to add to their offense, they had to do so quickly, as more offensive players were selected consecutively in the first round of this year’s draft than at any other point, in any other draft in NFL history.
Nevertheless, in last year's draft, the Raiders' selection of Bowers caught many off guard, mainly because the Raiders selected tight end Michael Mayer in the second round last year.
“We're looking to add more playmakers to the offense, and they come in all shapes and sizes and in all different positions,” said Raiders general manager Tom Telesco. “And we love Michael Mayer. I love Michael Mayer, and he's a really good player. He's going to take another big jump this year. But you get a chance to add just another dimension to the offensive. Whether it's a tight end or hybrid receiver, whatever it is, you need more playmakers on that side of the ball.”
The Raiders still have multiple picks remaining in the draft. Although most people didn’t see the Bowers pick coming, it is hard to deny the talent Telesco has added to the Raiders offense. They now have two solid tight ends who can block and catch. Bowers proved to be one of the best players in college football while at Georgia.
“I think he's really going to help us there, and I feel like he's a high-level player in college,” Telesco said. “A true junior, he's 21 years old, so he's very young still,[and] still developing. But he has some natural football skills, combined with some high-level athletic ability and speed, so yeah, I'm really happy to have him."
The selection of Bowers may be a head-scratcher for some, but Telesco chose the best player available when the Raiders were on the clock. Of course, the Raiders still need help along their offensive line. Still, talented offensive linemen can be found in any draft round or free agency, while talented offensive weapons like Bowers cannot.
