Top 20 Players Going Into Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft
With their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.
The Silver and Black have a Day 1 impact starter in Bowers, but they still have needs on the offensive line and at cornerback.
The 2024 class is talented and deep. The Raiders' first Day 2 pick is No. 44.
These are the 20 best available players going into Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
1. Jer'Zhan Newton, DI, Illinois
The best player available on Day 2. Newton was projected by some as a Top 15 pick. The reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year will be a steal. Newton can be a game-changing pass-rusher or run-stopper.
2. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Versatile and arguably the best athlete in the draft. All-Pro potential. DeJean will surely be one of the first players taken Day 2.
3. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
McKinstry started for Nick Saban as a true freshman. He has great length, athleticism, ball skills, and he can play in any scheme. He has All-Pro potential.
4. Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon
Powers-Johnson is the best offensive lineman available. He is versatile and a fierce blocker with incredible strength. Powers-Johnson has great intangibles, too.
5. Braden Fiske, DI, Florida State
Fiske is a great competitor with the ability to beat blockers with his quickness and hands. Won't have to wait long on Day 2.
6. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
The best available wide receiver. If not for a stacked wide receiver class, Coleman would have been a first-rounder. Great size and hands -- excels in the red zone.
7. Mike Sainistril, CB, Michigan
Sainistril has all of the intangibles, great ball skills and playmaking ability. He has a high floor, and he has the potential to be elite.
8. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
Arguably the best lock-down corner in the draft. Great length, physicality and ball skills. Scouts love Rakestraw's ceiling.
9. Adisa Isaac, Edge, Penn State
Isaac's tools are elite. His moves and athleticism will translate to the next level. Isaac is a steal for Day 2.
10. Kris Jenkins, DI, Michigan
Great space-eater with the ability to split double-teams. Jenkins might be knocked for his arm length, but the tape and intangibles show a lot of potential.
11. Chris Braswell, Edge, Alabama
A great athlete with a wicked first step and good moves to shed blockers. Braswell is a solid option for a Day 2 pass rusher.
12. Mekkhi Wingo, DI, LSU
Sneaky athleticism coupled with freakish power and great hands. There are concerns about Wingo's size, but his potential as a starter will entice teams on Day 2.
13. T'Vonte Sweat, DI, Texas
The 2023 Outland Trophy winner is massive. The attention Sweat garners will free up the defense around him. He could be a game-changer in the interior.
14. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
The best safety in the draft. Old-school thumper with ball skills and the ability to be an impact starter. In most years, Nubin would be a first-round pick.
15. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas
Brooks is coming off of an ACL injury, but his abilities will have teams quick to call his name. Fluid runner whose acceleration is second-to-none.
16. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
Corum is one of the best weapons in the draft. He has a powerful build and an explosive burst. Corum has a nose for the end zone and will be a Day 2 gem.
17. Christian Haynes, IOL, UConn
Incredible intangibles -- namely when it comes to leadership and experience. Excels at finishing blocks, though there are some concerns about his technique.
18. T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State
Another good corner buried in a deep draft class. Good length and plays a physical game that should translate well to the next level. Tampa's intangibles are a plus, too.
19. Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
The best linebacker in the draft. Great intangibles. Colson plays a complete game at the second level -- he is good in coverage and against the run. Impact-player potential.
20. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
A deep-ball threat that reminds of the Detroit Lions' Jameson Williams, Mitchell could be a big-time home-run hitter at the next level.
