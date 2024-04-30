Raiders Have Put QB in Great Situation
Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders struggled offensively.
There were moments where they played well down the stretch, but there were many games where they did not win because they couldn’t put enough points on the board. Their defense kept them in the game, but they didn’t capitalize on those opportunities.
One of the main reasons they came up short offensively was their quarterback situation. Jimmy Garoppolo never regained the form he was expected to after reuniting with Josh McDaniels, and Aidan O’Connell was a rookie who had to learn the offense on the fly.
This year, that shouldn’t be the case.
The quarterback situation has improved, for one. At the end of the season, O'Connell showed flashes that proved he should be given a shot at competing for the starting job. The team also added Gardner Minshew, a successful journeyman backup and spot starter in his career.
Beyond that, the Raiders are putting a much better offensive group around whoever wins the starting role.
As always, Davante Adams will be a heavy target-eater and dominate defenses. Jakobi Meyers will be a shifty, sure-handed target who will move the chains. Tre Tucker could slide into the No. 3 receiver role and be a field-stretcher.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders have signed former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup. Gallup has not regained form since tearing his ACL in 2021, but as a veteran at this point in his career, he can provide quality depth.
The biggest draw for the Raiders’ offense will certainly be the two tight end sets Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy can run with Michael Mayer and first-round selection Brock Bowers. Mayer finished his rookie season strong, and Bowers may have been the most pro-ready prospect in the entire 2024 NFL Draft.
Getsy has also facilitated strong run games and now has the chance to assemble another one. As Zamir White takes over as the lead back and Alexander Mattison joins the mix, the Raiders should feel good about their backfield.
The most important thing about the Raiders’ weapons is their reliability. They are consistent, and there is no variation in their game. Even Mayer, who has a small body of work, showed he can be a star in the league.
The Raiders will be an interesting team to follow, as OTAs and training camp will soon be on the schedule. Their quarterback competition will be something to monitor.
Whether they go with the upstart O’Connell or the veteran Minshew, either one of those quarterbacks will enter a great situation with a reliable supporting cast.
